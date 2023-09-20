Ahsoka's Newest Critters Follow A Famous Piece Of George Lucas Advice
This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Ahsoka."
There's been a tendency among certain "Star Wars" fans to take to social media in the euphoric aftermath of practically every hour of "Ahsoka" and giddily declare it to be a sterling example of "Peak Star Wars," with little other explanation ... only to repeat the cycle all over again when the next episode comes along, of course. But what exactly does that phrase mean, anyway? Seemingly more than any other, this franchise means very different things to different people, and one viewer's "peak" is another's unforgivable low point. In a post-"The Last Jedi" world where opinions among the fanbase feel more fractured than ever, it's crucial to fully define our terms.
If I had to hazard a guess, "Ahsoka" elicits these sorts of strong reactions every time the series captures that distinct feeling of providing a direct translation of the animated "Star Wars: Rebels" series into live action. So it stands to reason that an episode filled with long-awaited reunions (even if the biggest one came across as a bit underwhelming), the arrival of the show's formidable big bad, and the introduction of multiple brand-new species of aliens that we've never seen before would activate that dopamine rush in every diehard fan's brain. But it's that last part that perhaps deserves a bigger spotlight.
As easy as it is to dismiss something as trivial as cute new "Star Wars" creatures, this continues to be an integral aspect of the franchise that dates back to when George Lucas himself was still in charge. Your mileage may vary when it comes to specific cases, of course. (Lord knows I'm still an avowed Baby Yoda hater.) Nevertheless, "Ahsoka" deserves some credit for following one of Lucas' most famous edicts to the letter.
'Dare to be cute'
Ewoks, Wookiees, and Porgs, oh my! From the very beginning, "Star Wars" has never once shied away from the fact that its most marketable critters were created with, well, marketing in mind. In the decades since, newcomers to the franchise have picked up on this mindset and put their own spin on it — Grogu being the most obvious of the recent efforts, of course, but also extending to lovable (and very meme-friendly) additions like Babu Frik in "The Rise of Skywalker" or the Porgs in "The Last Jedi." In episode 6 of "Ahsoka," we're introduced to two particularly adorable aliens: the Howler, which behaves like a cross between a horse and the dumbest/friendliest dog you've ever met, and the hermit crab-like Noti.
But if you ever wondered why this remains such an integral part of the brand, you need not look any further than George Lucas himself. In a now-famous interview, the mastermind spoke to Rolling Stone magazine for their July 21st, 1983 issue commemorating the release of "Return of the Jedi." Among the many pearls of wisdom he dropped, perhaps his most salient point had to do with the controversial choice to include those cutesy teddy bears known as Ewoks in the trilogy-capper. When pressed on the decision, Lucas laughingly responded:
"Dare to be cute. The worst we could do is get criticized for it."
As the interviewer went on to correctly predict, Lucas sure did receive his fair share of flak, yet that only makes it even more notable that this franchise touchstone has ultimately stood the test of time. "Ahsoka" creator Dave Filoni has all but worshipped at the altar of Lucas since he first began to play around in this sandbox. With the latest episode, he doubled down on the cuteness.
Making the cuteness count
For all the criticism "Star Wars" gets for leaning into its inherent silliness and child-friendly creatures, the franchise has typically done a good job of making them about more than just their cuteness. Ewoks played a significant role in the overthrow of the Imperial forces on Endor, after all, while the genuine bond that's developed between Grogu and Din Djarin has become a highlight of "The Mandalorian." In "Ahsoka," Filoni relies on a similar trick to make the absolute most out of the relatively little screen time devoted to both the Howler and the Noti.
The most pleasant surprise comes from the slight misdirection involved with the Howler, which is initially presented as a wild and fearsome steed that even Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) seems to pale at the thought of using as a mount. Though it promptly takes off at the first sign of trouble when Sabine is ambushed by scavengers during her search for Ezra in this distant galaxy, we're treated to a mini-arc (of sorts) where she gives the beast a second chance to prove its worth. That's exactly what it does, when it leads her right to the hidden Noti that holds the key to Ezra's mysterious whereabouts.
Although the first Noti we see plays up its terror of the Howler to almost comedic levels, Filoni (who is the credited writer of this episode) doesn't just stop there. Once it reveals the Jedi emblem it carries and essentially confirms that it personally knows Ezra, the Noti and the rest of its buddies decide to trust Sabine and lead her to the heart of their wandering clan. Given that Ezra decided to make a home with them, it's clear there's more to the Noti than meets the eye.
New episodes of "Ahsoka" stream on Disney+ every Tuesday night.