Ahsoka's Newest Critters Follow A Famous Piece Of George Lucas Advice

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Ahsoka."

There's been a tendency among certain "Star Wars" fans to take to social media in the euphoric aftermath of practically every hour of "Ahsoka" and giddily declare it to be a sterling example of "Peak Star Wars," with little other explanation ... only to repeat the cycle all over again when the next episode comes along, of course. But what exactly does that phrase mean, anyway? Seemingly more than any other, this franchise means very different things to different people, and one viewer's "peak" is another's unforgivable low point. In a post-"The Last Jedi" world where opinions among the fanbase feel more fractured than ever, it's crucial to fully define our terms.

If I had to hazard a guess, "Ahsoka" elicits these sorts of strong reactions every time the series captures that distinct feeling of providing a direct translation of the animated "Star Wars: Rebels" series into live action. So it stands to reason that an episode filled with long-awaited reunions (even if the biggest one came across as a bit underwhelming), the arrival of the show's formidable big bad, and the introduction of multiple brand-new species of aliens that we've never seen before would activate that dopamine rush in every diehard fan's brain. But it's that last part that perhaps deserves a bigger spotlight.

As easy as it is to dismiss something as trivial as cute new "Star Wars" creatures, this continues to be an integral aspect of the franchise that dates back to when George Lucas himself was still in charge. Your mileage may vary when it comes to specific cases, of course. (Lord knows I'm still an avowed Baby Yoda hater.) Nevertheless, "Ahsoka" deserves some credit for following one of Lucas' most famous edicts to the letter.