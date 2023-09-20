Why That Big Reunion On Ahsoka Felt Like An Awkward High School Reunion

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" episode 6 — "Far, Far Away"

It may not seem like it at first glance, but "Ahsoka" is taking a pretty big risk right now. It's one thing to introduce a few characters like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Paz Vizsla into the mix on "The Mandalorian" that have previously only been fixtures in the animated world. It's another thing entirely to hinge a flagpole series on an emotional reunion between two characters that, to this point, have never been seen together in live-action. Even if hardcore fans watched every single episode of "Star Wars Rebels" and were deeply invested in the connection between Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger, it's still a stretch to think that their relationship could pay off big dividends if and when they ever found each other again.

In episode 6, "Far, Far Away," Sabine's deal with the devil pays off when she is transported to the far reaches of another galaxy to the planet Peridea alongside the lost Jedi Baylan Skoll, his dark apprentice Shin Hati, and the Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth. Her obsessive need to reconnect with Ezra, her long-lost compatriot and confidant, jeopardizes the New Republic and everything that's been sacrificed to ensure that the Empire could never return to power. By traveling out to the far reaches of space to save Ezra, Sabine is also saving Grand Admiral Thrawn from complete exile.

Not realizing she's only a pawn in a much grander scheme, Sabine is allowed to search the planet for Ezra and finally come face-to-face with the man that she's been wanting to find and rescue ever since he was sent hurling out into the Unknown Regions along with Thrawn. Unfortunately, when she finally does track Ezra down, the entire encounter feels more like a precursor to an incredibly awkward slow dance instead of the cathartic moment it should have been.