Thrawn's Stormtroopers In Ahsoka Aren't Actually Stormtroopers

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 6, "Far, Far Away."

Even though the series' titular character hardly appeared in the episode at all, "Ahsoka" episode 6 was arguably the show's most important installment to date. With "Far, Far Away," viewers finally got to visit the second galaxy which was, as George Lucas always liked to say, far, far away, where Grand Admiral Thrawn has been in exile since the events of the "Star Wars Rebels" series finale. Now, he's back and ready to make his return to the galaxy now ruled by the New Republic — and he's got an army of very unique-looking stormtroopers with him. Only, they're technically not stormtroopers.

Thrawn's entrance is appropriately epic, with the Imperial grand admiral approaching his rescuers in his trusty Star Destroyer, the Chimaera. When Thrawn greets the group of travelers who have come very far to find him, he is surrounded by troopers the likes of which we've never seen in "Star Wars" before. They vaguely look like stormtroopers, only with damaged armor as opposed to that glossy, flawless white we're accustomed to seeing. But there are also accents of red and, in Captain Enoch's case, a gold face plate on the helmet. It's a radical departure.

The subtitles for the episode reveal that these troopers are actually called night troopers. This would certainly not be the first time a new class of stormtrooper has been introduced within the franchise. We had the snowtroopers in "Empire Strikes Back," the scout troopers in "Return of the Jedi," and even the death troopers in "Rogue One," just to name a few examples. But Thrawn is clearly gearing up to reshape the remnants of the Empire under his command, so these night troopers are teed up as a particularly important class of stormtroopers.