James Bond: Every Blofeld Actor, Ranked Worst To Best

He's bald, he loves his cat, and he lives in a volcano. Yes, you don't need to be a James Bond aficionado to know we're talking about Ernst Stavro Blofeld, 007's greatest adversary (although technically, only one screen version of the character ticks off all three of those points). Bond has faced many megalomaniacs and masterminds over the past 60 years, and some of them are just as memorable: Auric Goldfinger, Scaramanga, and Le Chiffre to name just three. Yet Blofeld remains the greatest Bond villain ever, playing Professor Moriarty to the suave spy's Sherlock Holmes, the Joker to his Batman. Much like the Dark Knight and his arch-enemy, they represent flip sides of the same coin and are likely to face off as long as people make Bond movies (who really thinks that "No Time to Die" will be the last we see of both characters?).

Since his intriguing first appearance in "From Russia With Love," Blofeld has appeared in eight films if you include one unofficial remake and a cheeky unnamed cameo (which we most certainly do). Donald Pleasence's iconic look in "You Only Live Twice" is the standard by which all others are measured, but Blofeld's appearance has changed significantly depending on the actor playing him. This is consistent with how Ian Fleming wrote the character; Blofeld was described as a tall and heavy-set man in "Thunderball," but he had altered his appearance in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" to lean and silver-haired with no earlobes. On screen, the supervillain's beloved cat has been the most consistent factor, only absent in "No Time to Die." Let's take a look at all the actors who have played SPECTRE's Number One and rank them from worst to best.

