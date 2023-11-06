The Rocky Horror Picture Show Ending Explained: Let's Do The Time Warp Again

The reason that Brad and Janet set off on a road trip on the stormy night of their engagement is to pay a visit to their high school science teacher, Dr. Scott, and tell him the happy news — they did meet in his class, after all. But on the way, the young couple run into awful trouble when their tire goes flat, and they're forced to hike to the nearest house — Dr. Frank-N-Furter's castle. The otherworldly scientist, played by Tim Curry in his breakout role, gives the couple an icy hot welcome by stripping them of their clothes, slipping into their chambers, and making love to them both — separately, and without each other's knowledge.

After hours of sexual confusion, the couple are all but completely lost in the labyrinthian halls when Dr. Scott finds them. However, the doctor was unaware that he would find his old pupils there — he came looking for his nephew, Eddie. Eddie was a delivery boy who had an affair with Frank-N-Furter before falling in love with Columbia. Perhaps out of jealousy, Dr. Frank-N-Furter used half of Eddie's brain to make Rocky and locked him away in an ice freezer. When he breaks out and sings a number to Columbia, Dr. Frank-N-Furter brutally murders him, possibly out of jealousy.

But Eddie isn't Dr. Scott's only motive — he also investigates UFOs, just as Dr. Frank-N-Furter suspects. When he arrives, the doctor explains to Brad that the other doctor is actually an alien. Eddie was human, but presumably everyone else in the castle is Transylvanian (although it's not entirely clear — Columbia could also be human). This is where tensions really start to mount, but they don't come to a head until hearts get involved.