How To Watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show At Home

If a curious viewer would like to see Jim Sharman's 1975 cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," it should be stressed in the strongest possible terms that it should be seen in a theater with a live shadowcast. If you live near one of the few theaters that exhibits midnight shows of "Rocky Horror" on a regular basis, by all means, see it there. If it's your first time going, many "Rocky Horror" troupes will still put you through a "virgin sacrifice," the details of which are meant to be kept secret. You are meant to sing along with Richard O'Brien's songs, hoot and holler to the sight of Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick in their charming underclothes, and shout obscenities at the top of your lungs. "Rocky Horror" is an experience, a rite of passage for all good happy mutants.

But I acknowledge that the full-bore midnight movie experience is not available to all comers. Be sure to check a handy online database of operational "Rocky Horror" shadowcasts to make sure one of them is performing near you. If they aren't, then home video is the way to go. Seeing the film on home video won't impress the shadowcast performers and long-term "Rocky" regulars, but it will at the very least be a vital part of your cinematic education. Everyone should see "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at least twice.

You'd like to know where "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is available to see on streaming? Well, I can tell you. I have that knowledge. I see you shiver with antici...