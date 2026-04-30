The Inside Story Behind Star Wars: Maul's Surprise Clone Wars Character Cameo [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Episode 8, "The Creeping Fear."

"Maul — Shadow Lord" has been a true gift for fans of "Star Wars." We've seen complex villains in the franchise before, like Vader, or Qimir in "The Acolyte," but nothing could prepare us for how this show portrays the titular Maul. What started as a character with a cool look and who gets chopped in half has grown to become one of the best and most powerful villains in "Star Wars." He's a complicated figure, one full of rightful anger at the Empire, but who still does horrible things and aims to become a crime boss.

This comes to a head in Episode 8, which sees the former Sith at his lowest point since he lost the lower half of his body at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Most of the episode sees Maul having visions of all the tragedies he's endured, and this is by far the most human we've seen this devil-looking former Sith. During the worst part of his visions, Maul gets flashes of his biggest loss. No, not his legs — his brother.

Yes, arguably the biggest surprise of "Maul — Shadow Lord" so far (aside from seeing Maul actually cry this episode) is the temporary return of "The Clone Wars" villain Savage Opress.

When /Film talked to "Shadow Lord" creator Matt Michnovetz before the show's release, he spoke about the importance of the past for Maul. "He takes his past with him, and it fuels him and drives him for this vengeance that he carries," Michnovetz explained. But it's not just the past that's important to Maul, it's also the future. "He also is now finally given the opportunity to be a master to an apprentice to further that goal, to further that means."