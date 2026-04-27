Star Wars Finally Gives Us A Look At Maul's Childhood (And It's Tragic)

There has been much speculation as to when Darth Sidious took Maul to train as his apprentice. The book "Star Wars Timelines" estimates it to be sometime in Maul's early teen years. Assorted "Star Wars" artwork and comics have portrayed Maul as being either a child or infant at the time, but the story implications of such a thing have always felt a little absurd. It stands to reason, though, that if the Jedi take apprentices as toddlers, why not the Sith? On the other hand, the Jedi typically refused to train individuals after a certain age because of the dangers of them turning to the dark side, so perhaps taking older children and preying on the emotional impact of that loss makes a certain sort of sense.

In the eighth episode of "Maul — Shadow Lord," however, we finally get to witness the moment when Sidious first took on Maul as his student. It turns out that Maul and his brother, Savage Opress, were still together at the time, and they seem to be in the 9-12 year old age range (assuming Nightbrothers age similarly to humans). We watch as Sidious literally wrenches Maul from his brother as the pair cry out for each other. It's painfully heartbreaking to watch these two ripped from one another like a pair of bonded kittens.

In retrospect, this does make Maul and Savage's reunion in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" much more heartfelt. Of course, it also makes the moment when Sidious slays Savage in front of Maul on that show all the more distressing.

And here we are, having complicated emotions for one of the biggest evil-doers in the entire "Star Wars" franchise.