Why Did Anakin Kill Padmé In Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith? The Dark Side Clouds Everything

"Star Wars" is a story for kids. There's no denying that. While the scripts written for the films are not the best or most nuanced ever written, they still offer something unique to audiences. Watching Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) journey through the prequels may have been the first time many a kid experienced a character they liked turning to evil. The fallen Jedi redefined "Star Wars" as the prequel era turned the more simplistic good vs evil space fantasy story of the original trilogy into a complex (if not convoluted) tale with political intrigue and themes of corruption.

With the twin falls of Anakin and the Republic, "Star Wars" became a world where evil was not immediately recognizable or cartoonishly obvious, but one that hides in the shadows, in the hearts of good people who do nothing as institutions crumble away. Anakin showed the flaws of the Jedi, the flaws of humans, and the results of using child soldiers kidnapped as toddlers by cults.

And yet, what makes the story of Anakin so interesting, especially in retrospect and with the added context of "The Clone Wars," is that there is never one single factor that wholly explains why Anakin becomes a disciple of evil and a murderer of children. Sure, there are big moments and reveals that get him close, and one inciting incident that brings him over the edge, but it is the culmination of a lifetime of tragedies and injustices that make the story of Anakin so entertaining. What he perceives as injustices help him justify some bizarre and horrific decision-making, like when he betrayed everything and everyone he cared about to save his wife, Padmé (Natalie Portman), only to end up killing her anyway.

But why did this happen? How could Anakin kill the person he would sell his soul for? Let's find out.