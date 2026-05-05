The Star Wars: Maul Finale Made Me Think The Impossible: It's Time To Recast Darth Vader

Spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Season 1 follow.

The passing of actor James Earl Jones in 2024 means that Darth Vader has lost his voice. Jones voiced Vader across the first three "Star Wars" films, and returned to the role several times; prequel trilogy finale "Revenge of the Sith," cartoon series "Star Wars: Rebels," etc. Jones' baritone is an essential part of the Dark Lord's menacing charm, and his passing leaves future "Star Wars" projects that want to feature Vader in a bind.

Yes, Vader canonically met his end in "Return of the Jedi," but even though his story is technically over, he's the greatest villain in pop culture. Darth Vader isn't going anywhere. Case in point, he just appeared in the Season 1 finale of the animated series "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord." This episode, "The Dark Lord," pits Maul (Sam Witwer) against Vader, a battle "Star Wars" fans have longed for, that also fills in a gap from "Star Wars: Rebels" suggesting the former and present Darth had once fought each other.

The episode gets around Jones' unavailability by having Vader say nothing — the only sound he makes is his famous atmosphere-setting breathing. For this particular story, that was a good call. Despite his dry wit, Vader defines himself through actions first. Here, he's in full death machine mode, mercilessly pursuing his prey who don't even have time to try to understand who he is.

Vader's silence resembles famed slasher villains like Michael Myers in "Halloween," as it did at the end of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" when he wordlessly slashed through a hall of dead men walking. But Lucasfilm can only keep Vader quiet, and avoid a recast, for so long.