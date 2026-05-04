Maul - Shadow Lord Finale Pays Off A Decade-Old Moment From Star Wars Rebels

This article contains spoilers for the "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 finale.

On March 30, 2016, Maul (voiced by Sam Witwer) appeared in "Twilight of the Apprentice," the two-part finale of the second season of "Star Wars Rebels," which was the first "Star Wars" TV series that Lucasfilm produced after being sold to Disney. No one was exactly expecting Maul to show up at all, let alone be stranded on the planet Malachor. Nonetheless, he was there, asking "Rebels" leads Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), along with their light side-wielding ally Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), to enter into an alliance with him in order to defeat the Sith.

Maul's desire for revenge against his former master, Darth Sidious, had already been established on the pre-Disney animated show "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." There, we saw how Sidious had treated Maul, having even gone so far as to kill Maul's brother, Savage Opress (Clancy Brown). At the same time, there was one exchange from "Twilight of the Apprentice" that spoke to a history we hadn't yet seen on screen.

After Maul helps the heroes on "Rebels" deal with some Inquisitors, he explains that these dark side users will certainly call Darth Vader, adding that he will be unable to stop their combined might. He then proceeds to offer Ezra and the others his help, at which point Ahsoka asks him point blank, "Why are you working so hard to keep us here?" In response, Maul explains, "I cannot defeat Vader alone," and his frankness takes on a whole lot more gravitas in the wake of his fight with Vader in the "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 finale.