Mortal Kombat II Director Reveals How They Made Johnny Cage's In-Universe Movie [Exclusive Interview]

One of the things I was so impressed by is how earnest the movie is in terms of its respect of the games, and the lore, and the characters. I think that really comes through in that early fight scene between Kitana and Johnny, where you want both of them to win, you don't want either one to lose. What was it like for you staging a sequence like that in terms of keeping them sympathetically even, but having them actually have a fight?

Yeah, that was a really interesting and very important fight, that one, given how early it is and given how those two characters in the framework and the structure of the script and the story, they carry us through the film. They're the main pillars of the film, right? So it was important that they met each other early and then they plat together, and one causes an effect for the other, and they plat together at the end as we reach the ending. Also, we're seeing the fight through Johnny's eyes, and then we're also seeing it through Kitana's eyes. So we had to be aware of what was happening in both of their minds. First of all, Johnny, completely fish out of water, thrown in the deep end. So he's still trying to back out of it. He just has no idea what's going on. And that fight for him is about kind of re-sparking what's actually in here [points to his chest], but he's lost contact with. So that's the first step of [his change], now he gets his ass kicked by Kitana.

But then with Kitana, she's playing the long game because she has this sort of pursuit and this goal to her revenge. And so she knows, well, she's not going to do what her father wants, or "her father" wants. She's going to do what she wants, but she has to make it look like ... So there's a strategy there as well. So it was fun. It was amazing. So the giant flip that Zia [Kelly], who's the stunt performer for [Kitana], she did that about 20 times, that giant flip.

Wow.

Yeah, that's all in camera.

Oh, that's incredible.

Yeah. And she's such an amazing stunt performer. And Zia's actually the woman in the red dress with the rocket launcher [in the Johnny Cage movie]. So she's Kitana's stunt double. And it was a great, amazing fight to build and set up and watch happen.