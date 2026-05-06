Mortal Kombat II Review: A (Mostly) Flawless Victory For Video Game And Martial-Arts Fans

What makes a good cinematic adaptation of a video game? It's a question we've been asking since at least 1993's "Super Mario Bros.," and we're not likely to have a solid answer to it anytime soon. For proof, look no further than the reaction to the trailer for Zach Cregger's "Resident Evil," which has begun the fight all over again. In this corner, weighing in at "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," we have the Purists. These are the fans who demand a video game movie should look like a 1:1 translation of the game, and that its story and characters follow suit. In the other corner, weighing in at "Sonic the Hedgehog," we have the Radicalists. These folks want to see games adapted into a unique cinematic experience, where a film will retain enough of the spirit of the source material but not be slavishly devoted to it.

Into this bloody, no-holds-barred tournament enters a new, surprising contender: "Mortal Kombat II." The previous live-action "Mortal Kombat" movie from 2021 generally fell into a "Radicalist" bubble, yet it turned the games' story of an eternal fighting tournament for control of the universe's realms into something a little too far afield. Still, it garnered enough goodwill thanks to its charmingly plucky tone and impressive kombat (er, combat) scenes. Now, director Simon McQuoid and cast have returned for round 2, this time bringing much more of the recent games' lore and aesthetic with them while keeping the strong focus on the fight sequences and an earnest take on the material. The result is a platonic ideal of a "Mortal Kombat" movie, and while it may not be a new benchmark in video game adaptations, it proves that there is a middle ground where both fans and noobs alike can be satisfied.