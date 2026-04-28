First Mortal Kombat 2 Reactions Have Critics United

Now, eventually, you do plan to have a Mortal Kombat tournament in your movie about the Mortal Kombat tournament, right? It's the question that was on everybody's mind watching 2021's "Mortal Kombat," a live-action film adaptation of the touchstone fantasy fighting video game property that makes the bold choice of not actually including the franchise's namesake martial arts competition. Rest assured, though, this year's "Mortal Kombat II" doesn't repeat that mistake. In fact, judging by the first wave of reactions from critics, the sequel makes it a point of doing just about everything differently from its predecessor.

Directed by "Mortal Kombat" (2021) helmer Simon McQuoid, albeit this time drawing from a script credited to Jeremy Slater (who developed the "Umbrella Academy" TV series and created Marvel's "Moon Knight" TV show), "Mortal Kombat II" shifts its focus away from the previous movie's lead — no-name mixed martial arts fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) — to Hollywood superstar and longtime fan-favorite character Johnny Cage, as played by real-life fan-favorite actor Karl Urban. And if the prospect of swapping out the milquetoast Young (with no disrespect to Tan, a talented martial arts aficionado who deserves better) for a much more colorful protagonist like Cage reads as an immediate upgrade, that's pretty much exactly how it plays out, apparently.

Indeed, /Film's Bill Bria sums up the initial consensus for "Mortal Kombat II" nicely with his post on Twitter/X, calling it "the movie to best capture the full spirit of the games so far" and writing that Urban's Cage is "a savvy ode to '90s action stars." He also described Adeline Rudolph's Kitana as "the coolest heroine in the franchise," which is a somewhat surprising but certainly welcome common refrain among the first wave of social media reactions to the film.