The Real Reason Mortal Kombat 2 Was Delayed To 2026

Warner Bros. is attempting to build a new video game movie franchise with "Mortal Kombat." A live-action take on the bloody, brutal, beloved fighting game was released in 2021 when the pandemic was still a major factor impacting the box office. All the same, WB decided to move forward with a "Mortal Kombat" sequel, with Simon McQuid returning to direct. While that follow-up, aptly titled "Mortal Kombat II," was originally due to hit theaters in October, it has since been delayed to next summer and is currently set to arrive in May 2026. Now, we know why.

In a report from Deadline focusing on director James Gunn's "Superman" follow-up, "Man of Tomorrow," it's revealed that Warner Bros. is very pleased with how the filmmaker's take on the Man of Steel performed at the box office. "Superman" has made $615 million worldwide, as of this writing, since hitting theaters in July. As it turns out, the studio is hoping it can find similar success with "Mortal Kombat II" next summer.

"'Superman' did so well for Warner Bros, that they were able to push New Line's 'Mortal Kombat II' to mid-May next year as a potential tentpole," the report notes. That's not to say that the video game film will make superhero movie money, but it does indicate a certain level of confidence on the studio's part. This delay doesn't appear to be kicking the can down the road because WB is nervous. Rather, it believes the film has the ability to compete in the midst of the summer season.

For what it's worth, Warner Bros. had a stellar summer at the box office in 2025, with "Final Destination Bloodlines" ($310 million worldwide), "Weapons" ($260 million worldwide), and "F1" ($623 million worldwide) all doing big business, in addition to "Superman." It's not hard to imagine a world where "Mortal Kombat II" could emulate what "Bloodlines" did.