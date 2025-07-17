The Mortal Kombat II Trailer Seemingly Forgets One Major Part Of The First Movie

It may have taken four years, but "Mortal Kombat II" is finally, nearly upon us. Warner Bros. and New Line released director Simon McQuoid's "Mortal Kombat" in 2021, serving as an R-rated take on the beloved series of video games. The studio quickly set about developing at least one sequel and now, we finally know what that's going to look like. It's going to have an actual tournament, a bunch of new characters, lots of blood, and, it seems, a new protagonist.

The first trailer for "Mortal Kombat II" only just debuted online, showcasing what McQuoid and screenwriter Jeremy Slater, of "Moon Knight" fame, have cooked up. It looks very much in line with what viewers could hope for, centering largely on actor-turned-world-saving-fighter Johnny Cage (with the fan-favorite character being played by Karl Urban of "The Boys" and "Lord of the Rings" fame). The trailer very much sets him up as the centerpiece of the sequel. The only problem? Cole Young has apparently been sidelined as a result.

Played by Lewis Tan, Cole Young was the MMA fighter who served as the lead in "Mortal Kombat," having been marked as one of Earth's champions for the Mortal Kombat tournament. The first movie then ended with Cole being sent to Los Angeles to recruit new fighters for the inevitable duel with Shang Tsung and his forces. This is where Johnny Cage was first teased. However, it appears as though Cole may have been recruiting his replacement at the top of the call sheet. Even the movie's synopsis makes it clear who the sequel is focusing on: