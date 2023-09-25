The Boys' Karl Urban Recruited A Lord Of The Rings Vet To Help With Billy's Accent

There's a lot of swearing on the Prime Video series "The Boys," based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, but the most satisfying swears on the series come with a cockney accent. Billy Butcher, the embittered Englishman played by Karl Urban, swears like a sailor on shore leave, and he does so with gusto. But how exactly did Urban, a New Zealand native, manage to create such a killer cockney accent? It turns out he had a little help from an old friend from his time on Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" — dialect coach Andrew Jack. The two first worked together on "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," where Jack helped shape the sounds of Middle Earth and taught Urban how to speak like Éomer, leader of the Riders of Rohan.

In an interview with Hypebeast, Urban discussed the details of working with a prestigious dialect coach to create the perfect cockney accent for Butcher. He's not the only Kiwi to contend with an accent on the series, either, as Antony Starr (Homelander) manages an all-American accent despite being from New Zealand as well! They might be on opposite sides on the series, but these two New Zealand boys both did some seriously impressive accent work.