Mortal Kombat Sequels In Development, Will Hopefully Have Actual Tournament This Time
We finally have confirmation that a "Mortal Kombat" movie sequel of some kind is in development. The information is incredibly vague and raises more questions than answers. However, the good news for fans of this year's R-rated reboot is that it seems Warner Bros. does want to keep this franchise going. So, we won't be waiting another 20-plus years to see characters like Scorpion and Liu Kang getting bloody in live-action for our entertainment.
Buried deep in a Variety piece about the upcoming release of "Dune" and its potential sequel is a brief mention that Warner Bros. is "looking to develop other installments in its 'Mortal Kombat' universe." Unfortunately that is about all we have to go on for the time being, but context is important.
The report was specifically going over the hybrid release strategy that Warner Bros. implemented this year and how that affects a movie's sequel chances. We'll dive into the financials here in a minute but according to The Hollywood Reporter, "Mortal Kombat" was the most-streamed movie out of all the new releases on HBO Max this year.
Not for nothing, but I personally quite enjoyed the brand of entertainment "Mortal Kombat" had to offer. Even though we never actually got a true tournament to determine the best fighter in all the realms. Maybe next time.
Which Characters Will Be In The New Mortal Kombat Movies?
Until we get a bit more information, it's tough to say what shape this universe will take. It's important to point out that the report used the word "installments" — plural. This implies more than one. So while we may get "Mortal Kombat 2," we might also be getting spin-offs that focus on other characters. Perhaps even (you guessed it) a "Mortal Kombat" cinematic universe. One thing we know for sure is actor Joe Taslim signed on for four more potential sequels. Taslim played Sub-Zero in this year's film, which was directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan.
It is also well worth mentioning the ending of the first movie. Spoilers for those who haven't seen it, but Johnny Cage was very clearly set up for the sequel, so he seems like a surefire addition to the fighter lineup for "Mortal Kombat 2."
Will These Mortal Kombat Movies Be In Theaters?
As mentioned, "Mortal Kombat" apparently did exceedingly well on HBO Max, beating out the likes of "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "The Suicide Squad," among many others, in terms of streaming numbers. At the box office, the movie earned $83 million worldwide against a reported $55 million production budget.
When accounting for marketing costs, there is no chance "Mortal Kombat" managed to break even through its theatrical release alone. But it was released back in April, long before many Americans were vaccinated, and the streaming numbers show that interest was clearly high. For WarnerMedia, those ongoing HBO Max subscriptions may well be considered a lot more valuable than one-off movie ticket sales.
So, who knows? But if I were a betting man I would put money on these future movies going directly to streaming, much like what Warner Bros. is doing with "Black Canary" and "Batgirl" over in the DC universe.
"Mortal Kombat" is currently streaming on HBO Max.