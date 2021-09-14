Mortal Kombat Sequels In Development, Will Hopefully Have Actual Tournament This Time

We finally have confirmation that a "Mortal Kombat" movie sequel of some kind is in development. The information is incredibly vague and raises more questions than answers. However, the good news for fans of this year's R-rated reboot is that it seems Warner Bros. does want to keep this franchise going. So, we won't be waiting another 20-plus years to see characters like Scorpion and Liu Kang getting bloody in live-action for our entertainment.

Buried deep in a Variety piece about the upcoming release of "Dune" and its potential sequel is a brief mention that Warner Bros. is "looking to develop other installments in its 'Mortal Kombat' universe." Unfortunately that is about all we have to go on for the time being, but context is important.

The report was specifically going over the hybrid release strategy that Warner Bros. implemented this year and how that affects a movie's sequel chances. We'll dive into the financials here in a minute but according to The Hollywood Reporter, "Mortal Kombat" was the most-streamed movie out of all the new releases on HBO Max this year.

Not for nothing, but I personally quite enjoyed the brand of entertainment "Mortal Kombat" had to offer. Even though we never actually got a true tournament to determine the best fighter in all the realms. Maybe next time.