James Gunn's Superman Sequel Has A Surprising Title (And A Classic Lex Luthor Element)
James Gunn has announced his follow-up to "Superman." Gunn is the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros., and ever since his new take on the Man of Steel hit theaters, he has been teasing a sequel of sorts. Now, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" filmmaker has pulled back the curtain to reveal the next entry in the saga of David Corenswet's Superman. Get ready for "Man of Tomorrow" in summer 2027.
Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025
Taking to social media, Gunn revealed a new piece of artwork by comic book legend Jim Lee that sees Superman standing next to Lex Luthor in his power suit. Gunn provided the caption, "Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027." So there we have it! As of right now, it looks like "Man of Tomorrow" is the title, not "Superman: Man of Tomorrow." There was a 2020 DC animated movie titled "Superman: Man of Tomorrow," so perhaps Warner Bros. is trying not to walk on that same ground more than once. Gunn didn't confirm any further details, but he is clearly wasting no time in building out the Super-saga.
"Superman" was a successful start to the new DC Universe. It is the biggest comic book movie of the year with $611 million at the box office. While that's not as big as we were accustomed to seeing in the heydays of superhero cinema before the pandemic began, it's still plenty to give Warner Bros. confidence to press forward with Gunn and Safran's vision. Perhaps more importantly, the movie was met with widespread praise from both critics and audiences alike. That's in stark contrast to the former DCEU, which was intensely divisive at many points along the way.
The future of the new DC Universe is coming into focus
What we know for sure is that "Man of Tomorrow" is a nickname that Superman earned over the years, in addition to being the name of a series published by DC Comics in the '90s. The bigger question is how Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will factor in. The image promises that he's going to have his power suit, which could suggest that he's now interested in going toe-to-toe with Supes, rather than having to find other metahumans to do it for him. But then again, the artwork features Superman holding a screwdriver and leaning against Lex, so if we take that literally, perhaps they're more buddy-buddy than full-blown enemies this time around.
2026 will see the release of the new "Supergirl" movie, which stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. Also currently filming is the "Clayface" movie, based on the Batman villain of the same name. That will take the DCU in a wildly different direction, as it's been described as an R-rated body horror movie. There's also the long-awaited "The Batman Part II," which is finally going to begin filming next year for a 2027 release. However, Robert Pattinson's Batman won't be the Batman of the new DCU, meaning that movie takes place elsewhere in the DC multiverse.
There are plenty of other projects in development at DC Studios, including a new "Wonder Woman" movie. There's also James Mangold's "Swamp Thing," "The Brave and the Bold," and "Teen Titans," among others. But Gunn and Safran aren't announcing too much at once. They're largely taking it one step at a time, with a couple of movies per year and a couple of shows per year. On the TV side, we've got "Lanterns" coming to HBO next year as well. Slowly but surely, though, the bigger picture is coming into focus.
"Man of Tomorrow" hits theaters on July 9, 2027.