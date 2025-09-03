James Gunn's Superman Sequel Has A Surprising Title (And A Classic Lex Luthor Element)

James Gunn has announced his follow-up to "Superman." Gunn is the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros., and ever since his new take on the Man of Steel hit theaters, he has been teasing a sequel of sorts. Now, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" filmmaker has pulled back the curtain to reveal the next entry in the saga of David Corenswet's Superman. Get ready for "Man of Tomorrow" in summer 2027.

Taking to social media, Gunn revealed a new piece of artwork by comic book legend Jim Lee that sees Superman standing next to Lex Luthor in his power suit. Gunn provided the caption, "Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027." So there we have it! As of right now, it looks like "Man of Tomorrow" is the title, not "Superman: Man of Tomorrow." There was a 2020 DC animated movie titled "Superman: Man of Tomorrow," so perhaps Warner Bros. is trying not to walk on that same ground more than once. Gunn didn't confirm any further details, but he is clearly wasting no time in building out the Super-saga.

"Superman" was a successful start to the new DC Universe. It is the biggest comic book movie of the year with $611 million at the box office. While that's not as big as we were accustomed to seeing in the heydays of superhero cinema before the pandemic began, it's still plenty to give Warner Bros. confidence to press forward with Gunn and Safran's vision. Perhaps more importantly, the movie was met with widespread praise from both critics and audiences alike. That's in stark contrast to the former DCEU, which was intensely divisive at many points along the way.