5 Reasons Why The Supergirl Movie Could Be Better Than Superman

She came, she stumbled, she conquered. Brief as it is, Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, arguably has the best cameo in James Gunn's "Superman." It's also the perfect way to tee up the character's solo DC Universe movie, which is heading our way in 2026. Indeed, audiences probably weren't expecting Alcock's Girl of Steel to show up in Gunn's film the way she does, and it's absolutely brilliant. In fact, based on that scene alone, this daring writer feels brave enough to say that "Supergirl" is not only shaping up to match the quality of Gunn's big blue blockbuster, but it's plausible Kara may yet outdo her Kryptonian cousin's first big-screen outing in the DCU.

Compared to Kal-El, a fella more powerful than a locomotive and sweet enough to rescue a squirrel in the middle of a city-shattering battle, does Alcock's cape-wearing alter-ego have what it takes to give us one of the best comic book films in recent memory? Well, judging by its source material (Tom King's exceptional comic book "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow") and everything else we know about the "Supergirl" movie so far, there are five solid reasons to think the DCU's Kara will fly just as high as its Man of Steel — starting with the fact that it's drawing inspiration from some of the greatest Westerns ever and coating them with space dust.