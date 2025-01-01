Adamantium Vs Vibranium: Which Marvel Metal Is Stronger?
In the Marvel universe, some heroes and villains have shown their mettle and heroes and villains that fought over literal metal. Most specifically, the often-mentioned alloys that can be found in both hidden African nations and openly angry Canadians. We're of course talking about the ancient and mystical Vibranium and the slightly more manufactured Adamantium that was key to creating the dreaded Weapon X aka Logan aka Wolverine aka the ball of the Fastball Special.
Now while both can be used for both good and evil depending on which metalworker you speak to, the most important debate that has raged on for years is; which of these two popular materials is strongest? Both under expert care and almost unthinkable force can be bent to the will of the wielder when necessary, but when push comes to shove, which hero would you prefer to hold the line — the one in a suit that's made of one metal or another who has it as a personal cutlery set and can "snikt" it whenever they please? Well, after intense assessment as well as a deep dive on other Marvel metals that might be able to stand against the two most talked about types, the winner might actually surprise you, bub.
Adamantium is stronger than Vibranium
There's no question that Vibranium is a big deal in the Marvel universe, most notably, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's the element that plays a huge part in the Black Panther's arsenal and was also used to create the star-spangled shield of Captain America. That said, if it's down to basic requirements like density and durability, Adamantium is far stronger than Vibranium.
Debuting in "Avengers" #66 in 1969 when Ultron used it as a metal to create a new body, Adamantium is a virtually indestructible substance that can withstand the strength of some of Marvel's most powerful characters (more on them later). It can withstand a nuclear blast and cut through nearly any substance depending on the strength of the person swinging it. The best version to get your hands on is True Adamantium, which is what's covering the bones of Wolverine allowing him to be so good at what he does (even though what he does isn't very nice).
While this metal can be replicated, it unfortunately comes with downsides. The biggest issue is that it's very much a one-and-done material. Once it's formed into any shape, it can't be altered which explains why it's been used to make so many blades, tailored suits, and claw coverings. If you want something that's a bit more adaptable, you're best heading off to Wakanda and getting the metal that has been applied to some of the Marvel universe's most iconic weapons. That's if a Wakandan royal gives the go-ahead, of course.
Vibranium is the more adaptable metal than Adamantium
Adamantium might be a strong and durable metal that can take a licking and keep on ticking, but so can highly sought-after Vibranium. The difference with the Wakandan-based substance is that it can be put to various uses that don't just include giving the local hero retractable cat-like claws. Originating from a meteorite that crashed on Earth a million years ago, Earth is now the only remaining spot that houses the metal which comes with technological and energy-manipulating properties. In one of its most basic uses, it's applied in Wakandan weaponry, as well as the Panther Habit (the suit worn by T'Challa). The key trick for the prince's iconic outfit is that it can absorb various kinds of energy and redirect it as a method of defense or attack, it also stores a variety of Vibranium weapons that give the Panther the advantage against a host of enemies.
Besides the Panther's legendary threads, Vibranium has been applied to all manner of notable items in the Marvel universe as well. Not only has Hawkeye used it in his arrow tips, but it's also been mixed to create reinforced concrete for the foundations of Avengers Tower. Most notable though, is that Vibranium is in fact mixed with a version of Adamantium called Proto-Adamantium which led to the creation of Captain America's shield, making it one of the strongest weapons on the planet. It's this multi-use capability that makes Vibranium more powerful in different ways.
Is Thor's hammer Mjolnir stronger than Adamantium and Vibranium?
Superheroes not getting along is a standard occurrence in comic book lore, but in the rare event that Asgard's greatest protector has to throw down with the prince of Wakanda, how do the weapons of both parties fare against one another? Wakanda might be home to an otherworldly metal applied in all of T'Challa's arsenal, but its strength against the God of Thunder's iconic weapon has fluctuated over the years, occasionally struggling to withstand the hammer just as much as it's been able to take a hit. Mjolnir itself is made from Uru, described in the comics as a metal ore from the first moon in existence, and in both the MCU and the main universe from the comics swung against the shield of Captain America and left some scuff marks as a result.
In the comics, just like the MCU, Cap's shield has been able to stop Mjolnir in its tracks, but not without sending shockwaves from the impact. As for adamantium in its purest form, both substances have been logged as seemingly being on par thanks to an occasion where Wolverine and Thor threw down. In "Wolverine vs. Thor" the former was hypnotized by Loki to attack the god of thunder, Logan's claws were unable to scratch even the surface of Mjolnir while Thor remained on the defensive. At the same time, Thor didn't dent Wolvie's claws either, proving that neither metal could impact the other.
Can Magneto's powers work on Adamantium or Vibranium?
Wolverine might be at loggerheads with a Norse god, but it's been proven he's no match against the master of magnetism. If there's one setback with the tough and highly advanced metal coating Logan's bones, it's that Magneto can easily separate it from them like squeezing a tube of toothpaste as shown in "X-Men" #25, and takes him a while to get back in the comics. When it comes to Vibranium, though, things tend to get a little sketchy and just like many shiny substances under the control of Erik Lensherr, bend in a few different directions.
On the occasions when Magneto and Black Panther have faced off, the metal-loving mutant has acknowledged that he can't get a bead on T'Challa's suit because of the Vibranium in it, but has been seen to other Vibranium-made objects like doors apart in other issues. In the case of Captain America's shield for example, there was one occasion in "Super Villain Team-Up #14" where Magneto was able to stop and chuck it back to the super soldier and his allies. But there have also been occasions where Magneto has outright admitted to being unable to manipulate the frisbee feared by evil-doers the world over. Perhaps that all depends on which shield Cap is flinging, though, as while the original version did consist of an adamantium variation (which would explain his control of it) other versions have been pure Vibranium. We'll have to wait for some clarity (from a safe distance) whenever Magneto arrives in the MCU to find out how things get handled there.
Mysterium is stronger than Adamantium and Vibranium
While the debate might get settled in the MCU eventually over which metal is really the strongest, there's one recently discovered competitor in Marvel Comics that turns others to tin foil and it's forged into one of Tony Stark's fanciest suits. In "The Invincible Iron Man" #15, the tech-whiz applied Mysterium, a metal originating from the White Hot Room, where mutants fled following the fall of Krakoa.
In a battle against a reconstructed Wolverine corpse (those things are all over the place nowadays), the Adamantium claws don't just fail to slice open Stark's new suit, but they bend like dry spaghetti against it. Given that Adamantium has been proven to be the strongest in density and durability, bending so easily against this new metal knocks it off the top spot entirely and should have the alive and kicking Wolverine realizing he has more than just Magneto to worry about now.
Now admittedly, given that Logan has only just made his way into the MCU via "Deadpool & Wolverine" and Adamantium is rumored to be involved in "Captain America: Brave New World," there's a chance that the metal best used for slicing and dicing might be the toughest metal on the chopping block for at least one universe in the future.