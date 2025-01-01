Adamantium Vs Vibranium: Which Marvel Metal Is Stronger?

There's no question that Vibranium is a big deal in the Marvel universe, most notably, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's the element that plays a huge part in the Black Panther's arsenal and was also used to create the star-spangled shield of Captain America. That said, if it's down to basic requirements like density and durability, Adamantium is far stronger than Vibranium.

Debuting in "Avengers" #66 in 1969 when Ultron used it as a metal to create a new body, Adamantium is a virtually indestructible substance that can withstand the strength of some of Marvel's most powerful characters (more on them later). It can withstand a nuclear blast and cut through nearly any substance depending on the strength of the person swinging it. The best version to get your hands on is True Adamantium, which is what's covering the bones of Wolverine allowing him to be so good at what he does (even though what he does isn't very nice).

While this metal can be replicated, it unfortunately comes with downsides. The biggest issue is that it's very much a one-and-done material. Once it's formed into any shape, it can't be altered which explains why it's been used to make so many blades, tailored suits, and claw coverings. If you want something that's a bit more adaptable, you're best heading off to Wakanda and getting the metal that has been applied to some of the Marvel universe's most iconic weapons. That's if a Wakandan royal gives the go-ahead, of course.