A Famous Marvel Movie Villain Used Wolverine's Adamantium First

Ultron's origin is a classic AI rebellion tale. Created by one of the Avengers to improve the world, he instead set out to destroy it. The film told this "Frankenstein" style tale from the beginning, but the source material played it for mystery. Ultron debuted as cloaked villain "The Crimson Cowl" in "Avengers" #54 (by Thomas and artist John Buscema), leading a new iteration of supervillain team the Masters of Evil. (He was known as "Ultron-5," suggesting he had been continuously upgrading himself since creation.)

Thomas and Buscema quickly brought Ultron-5 back in "Avengers" #57, where he creates an android called the Vision and sets him on the Avengers. Like Paul Bettany's character in "Age of Ultron," the Vision of Marvel Comics develops humanity and defeats his creator, joining the Avengers. The last page of the issue is 10 panels of Ultron's inert head being left out as junk, captioned with Percy Bysshe Shelley's poem "Ozymandias."

Marvel Comics

The following issue #58 flashes back to reveal Ultron's origin: He was an AI created by Avenger Hank Pym/Ant-Man that went rogue and erased his creator's memory of his existence.

The cover of "Avengers" #66 teases "The Great Betrayal." The issue opens with the team having been invited by scientist Dr. Myron MacLain to test the strength of his new metal: adamantium. The first panel shows Thor slamming Mjolnir on some unseen surface, soon revealed to be the undented adamantium. Unfortunately, Vision is afflicted by back-up protocols left in his synthetic mind and rebuilds his master in a new form — Ultron-6. The revived Ultron then steals the adamantium and forges himself a new body from the metal.