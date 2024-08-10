Deadpool & Wolverine's Messy Logan Co-Creator Credit Controversy, Explained

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Wolverine's creation and debut in 1974's "The Incredible Hulk" issue #180. For most of that time, it's been accepted that Wolverine was created by writer Len Wein and artist John Romita Sr. (While Herb Trimpe drew Wolverine's debut "Hulk" issues, Romita designed the character first.) However, Roy Thomas — who was Marvel Comics' editor-in-chief in 1974 — has recently (since Wein's death in 2017) been claiming he should be credited as a co-creator of Wolverine as well. Marvel has obliged him.

The credits of "Deadpool & Wolverine" included the following accreditation: "Wolverine created by Len Wein, John Romita Sr., Herb Trimpe, and Roy Thomas." Thomas subsequently wrote an op-ed in The Hollywood Reporter about finally receiving credit as a creator of Wolverine in a film. The headline quote? "My Name Should Have Come First."

Wein's widow, Christine Valada, has been a vocal opponent of Thomas staking this claim on Logan. (Thomas is the only one of Wolverine's four credited creators who is still alive.) As a copyright attorney, she has an educated understanding of the issue and not just because of her personal stake in it.

Maybe you should have done a little more research before taking Roy Thomas's side in this matter. He did not co-create Wolverine. Period. End of discussion. This is not the only character Len Wein created that he's claiming co-credit on, contrary to his assertion to you. — Christine Valada is defending Len Wein's legacy (@mcvalada) April 2, 2024

Roy Thomas has a great deal of nerve, comparing himself to Bill Finger. https://t.co/UgPWi5r4JG — Christine Valada is defending Len Wein's legacy (@mcvalada) April 2, 2024

As documented by BleedingCool, many of Thomas' industry peers didn't respond kindly to his THR op-ed either. Comic writer Matthew Rosenberg wrote on Twitter, "['Deadpool & Wolverine'] hasn't even been out a week and THR is already posting spoilers revealing who the villain is."

In June 2024, Zach Rabiroff wrote a massive investigative piece about Wolverine's creation, "Logan's Run," at The Comics Journal. Featuring interviews with Thomas, Valada, and more, I'd highly recommend giving it a read if you want the full, exhaustive details. Here, I'll do my best to summarize this dispute without rehashing Rabiroff's journalistic work (while fully admitting I owe it a debt) and illuminating who deserves proper credit for creating Wolverine.