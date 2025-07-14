Supergirl: Everything We Know About Milly Alcock's DC Universe Movie

Superman might still be doing a victory lap after a great opening weekend at the box office, but now all eyes are on his cousin Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl (Milly Alcock). Among the fun cameos that made their way into James Gunn's Man of Steel movie, Superman's cousin dropped in faster than an intoxicated bullet to pick up her pooch, Krypto, before flying off out of the new door she made for the Fortress of Solitude. The passing visit might've come as a shock for some viewers, but for Gunn, it's all part of the ever-expanding plan being laid out for the DC Universe — and Supergirl is next up on the movie slate.

But is that really the kind of Supergirl we'll be meeting when her standalone movie arrives? What kind of antics will she be getting up to, and how does the Man of Steel's new outing lead into the Woman of Tomorrow's? Well, thankfully, we've compiled all the info required to get up to super-speed on the upcoming "Supergirl" movie, beginning with a cast that's almost as good as the one that was saving (and wrecking) Metropolis. That's right, they've managed to find a group of characters that might even give Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific a run for their money.