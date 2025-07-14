Supergirl: Everything We Know About Milly Alcock's DC Universe Movie
Superman might still be doing a victory lap after a great opening weekend at the box office, but now all eyes are on his cousin Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl (Milly Alcock). Among the fun cameos that made their way into James Gunn's Man of Steel movie, Superman's cousin dropped in faster than an intoxicated bullet to pick up her pooch, Krypto, before flying off out of the new door she made for the Fortress of Solitude. The passing visit might've come as a shock for some viewers, but for Gunn, it's all part of the ever-expanding plan being laid out for the DC Universe — and Supergirl is next up on the movie slate.
But is that really the kind of Supergirl we'll be meeting when her standalone movie arrives? What kind of antics will she be getting up to, and how does the Man of Steel's new outing lead into the Woman of Tomorrow's? Well, thankfully, we've compiled all the info required to get up to super-speed on the upcoming "Supergirl" movie, beginning with a cast that's almost as good as the one that was saving (and wrecking) Metropolis. That's right, they've managed to find a group of characters that might even give Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific a run for their money.
Who is starring in Supergirl?
We may have gotten our first look at her in "Superman," but Milly Alcock has been confirmed as the new Supergirl for some time. After going up against some tough competition, it was announced in 2024 that the "House of the Dragon" star was headed to the DCU. Just like "Superman" star David Corenswet, though, there was a legacy trailing behind Superman's cousin, with Helen Slater playing the role in the 1984 film, followed by the likes of Laura Vandervoort in "Smallville," Melissa Benoist having the longest stint as the character in the Arrowverse, and then Sasha Calle's turn just two years ago in "The Flash."
Though this might be a solo hero outing, "Supergirl" will have a supporting cast that includes Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as the film's villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, as well as David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's late parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze.
One casting choice that caused even more excitement than the selected Supergirl was that Jason Momoa would be returning to the DCU, only this time in the role that he was always meant to play. After diving to the depths as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, Gunn sensibly signed Momoa on to play that unkillable bastich of a bounty hunter, Lobo, presumably setting the wheels in motion for his own inevitable spin-off, as well.
Who is directing and writing Supergirl?
While bringing a new Superman film to life is no small feat, there's perhaps even more pressure on the creative forces involved in "Supergirl," given that the hero has had a pretty uneven history in film and television. Thankfully, the writer and director handling the project make for an interesting combination that could be tapping into the quirky and wild source material that this particular film is adapting from (more on that later). First up, there's director Craig Gillespie, who is responsible for movies that have hosted some strong and flawed female characters, like "Cruella" and "I, Tonya," as well as helming the massively underappreciated 2011 "Fright Night" remake.
As for writing duties, that job has gone to Ana Nogueira, whose history with a failed Supergirl film got her the gig to write this one. Back in 2022, Nogueira was tasked with writing a movie linked to "The Flash," before the speedster movie became one of the final nails in the DCEU coffin. That Supergirl project was unfortunately canned, but Gunn and co-head of DC Studios, Peter Safran, were so impressed with Nogueira's work that they hired her to write the version they had in mind, instead. Clearly, she must've done something right, as she's also been tasked with writing a script for the planned "Teen Titans" film too.
Which comic book is Supergirl based on?
"Supergirl" will draw from one key story in her life in DC Comics, and the choice is a truly wonderful read. Written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" (the film's original name before dropping the subtitle) was released in 2021 and saw Kara off-world pairing up with a young woman looking for her father's killer. Together, they travel across the stars to track down Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills, and while doing so, Kara shares memories of her family in the final days of Krypton (which is presumably where Krumholtz and Beecham will come in).
One major deviation the film will make from the book, however, is the inclusion of Lobo. At no point in "Woman of Tomorrow" does the crazed Czarnian make an appearance, making us wonder where he could fit in the big screen adaptation. It would make sense for Krem to hire a bounty hunter to slow down the women tracking him, which could ultimately cause problems for both the hero and the villain if Krem tries to double cross the space-based gun-for-hire. Thankfully, given that the story will follow on from "Superman," there's a chance that Kara could get some backup — and we're not just referring to her cousin.
Do the events of Superman lead into Supergirl?
While Milly Alcock's costume might've caught the eye of casual audiences in "Superman," it's actually the coat she wore over it that might be a dead giveaway as to how long her adventure will take place after her cousin's latest issues. In the Tom King story, Ridley's Ruthye crosses paths with Kara while she's getting drunk alone in a bar with Krypto at her side, wearing a coat similar to the one we saw her in at the end of "Superman." This suggests that "Supergirl" could take place a matter of mere days after Gunn's movie, given the (ahem) condition she was in when she was seen shambling into her cousin's home away from home.
With such a potentially small gap of time between the two movies, it'll also be interesting to see if, just like Kara flew into the final moments of "Supergirl," Clark does the same here whenever she makes her way back to Earth. There's also the matter of other DC projects that could splinter off from this one, including whatever plans they have for Lobo, as well as the "Lanterns" series that's set for release next year as well.
"Supergirl" flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.