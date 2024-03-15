Live-Action Teen Titans Movie Coming From DC Studios

The "Teen Titans" are headed back to the big screen — in live-action form. THR is reporting a live-action "Teen Titans" movie is on the way from Warner Bros. and the James Gunn and Peter Safran-fronted DC Studios. Ana Nogueira is tackling the script. Nogueria is also writing the "Supergirl" movie for DC Studios, and was previously attached to write a different "Supergirl" movie that ended up getting scrapped. Got it? Good.

The Teen Titans first appeared in the pages of "The Brave and the Bold" comic back in 1964, created by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. Since then, they've appeared in various forms of media, including animated series and animated films, including the fun "Teen Titans Go!" franchise, as well as the gritty live-action series "Titans," a show primarily known for letting Robin say the f-word.

This new movie is likely to be a whole new take on the characters, though, so feel free to forget all those previous incarnations!