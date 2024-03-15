Live-Action Teen Titans Movie Coming From DC Studios
The "Teen Titans" are headed back to the big screen — in live-action form. THR is reporting a live-action "Teen Titans" movie is on the way from Warner Bros. and the James Gunn and Peter Safran-fronted DC Studios. Ana Nogueira is tackling the script. Nogueria is also writing the "Supergirl" movie for DC Studios, and was previously attached to write a different "Supergirl" movie that ended up getting scrapped. Got it? Good.
The Teen Titans first appeared in the pages of "The Brave and the Bold" comic back in 1964, created by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. Since then, they've appeared in various forms of media, including animated series and animated films, including the fun "Teen Titans Go!" franchise, as well as the gritty live-action series "Titans," a show primarily known for letting Robin say the f-word.
This new movie is likely to be a whole new take on the characters, though, so feel free to forget all those previous incarnations!
Teen Titans: The Movie
The membership of the Teen Titans changes depending on who is telling the story, but the more modern iteration of the group traditionally features Robin, Beast Boy, Cyborg, Nightwing, Raven, and Starfire (although there are many others, too). Just who will be included in the feature film adaptation remains to be seen. But it begs the question: will any of these characters pop up in other DC titles first? And just when are we going to see this? It stands to reason Robin will make his first appearance in the upcoming DC Batman movie "The Brave and the Bold," which is set to be directed by Andy Muschietti (who helmed "The Flash," a movie we'd all like to forget about).
"Teen Titans" joins a list of new DC projects being spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran for Warner Bros., including a new "Superman" movie that Gunn is set to direct. Warner Bros. has not had the best luck with their DC-based films, primarily because they tried to reverse-engineer a cinematic universe to compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether or not things shake out better under the leadership of Gunn and Safran remains to be seen.