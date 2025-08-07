5 Potential DC Universe Movies James Gunn Could Be Directing Next

"Superman" is a hit, both with critics and audiences. We finally have a great Superman movie that fully understands what makes the Man of Tomorrow special, but more than that, the success of "Superman" is a huge sigh of relief for DC Studios and the future of the DC Universe. This was effectively the last chance for a "Superman" movie, and if it had failed, it's likely the entire cinematic universe would have gone the way of the "Dark Universe."

Now, not only is the immediate future of the DC Universe safe, but Warner Bros. seems to be fast-tracking more of Supes. We know "Supergirl" is coming out in 2026, but now James Gunn just confirmed another super project — one he's directly taking charge of.

During an earnings call for Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav confirmed (via Variety) that James Gunn is writing and will direct "the next installment in the Super-Family." Now, what could this mean, exactly? The reference to "Super-Family" narrows down our options, but let's engage in some good old-fashioned speculation about what Gunn's next big DC project could be.