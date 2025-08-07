5 Potential DC Universe Movies James Gunn Could Be Directing Next
"Superman" is a hit, both with critics and audiences. We finally have a great Superman movie that fully understands what makes the Man of Tomorrow special, but more than that, the success of "Superman" is a huge sigh of relief for DC Studios and the future of the DC Universe. This was effectively the last chance for a "Superman" movie, and if it had failed, it's likely the entire cinematic universe would have gone the way of the "Dark Universe."
Now, not only is the immediate future of the DC Universe safe, but Warner Bros. seems to be fast-tracking more of Supes. We know "Supergirl" is coming out in 2026, but now James Gunn just confirmed another super project — one he's directly taking charge of.
During an earnings call for Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav confirmed (via Variety) that James Gunn is writing and will direct "the next installment in the Super-Family." Now, what could this mean, exactly? The reference to "Super-Family" narrows down our options, but let's engage in some good old-fashioned speculation about what Gunn's next big DC project could be.
Superman & Supergirl
The most obvious movie Gunn might be working on, which definitely fits the "Super-Family" label, is a movie focusing on Superman and Supergirl. After all, Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El having a cameo at the end of "Superman" is not just a great tease for the next DC film, but a delightful way to establish the dynamic between her and her cousin Kal-El.
A team-up movie focused on the two characters, especially one that deals with Brainiac (who was originally going to be the main villain in "Superman") makes a lot of sense. This would immediately set this version of Superman (David Corenswet) apart from previous live-action cinematic versions, as he actually has living Kryptonian family that he cares about — a cousin who understands his powers, his culture, and his problems.
The smartest move is to have Superman and Supergirl star in their own team-up movie and fight Brainiac as a follow-up to both of their movies. Hell, just bring in Kandor (the Bottle City from the comics) and fully deal with Kara and Clark's feelings toward their culture, their parents, and their planet. How would Superman react to the possibility of saving a part of his ancestry after the revelations about his birth parents' true wishes for him? That's an answer worth writing a movie for.
Superboy
Superboy is one of the most complicated yet cool DC characters. Starting as a simple moniker for a young Clark Kent, the character eventually became its own thing, a young clone of Superman eventually given the name Conner Kent (and Kon-El in Kryptonian). It is this second version of the character that a DC Universe movie written and directed by James Gunn could (and should!) focus on.
The likeliest way this could happen is to make Superboy a fail-safe from Lex Luthor after the defeat of Ultraman, another clone that was also given some of Lex's DNA in a bizarre attempt to make a part of himself as super as Superman. This would make for a fascinating story of self-discovery as Conner struggles with the duality of his origins: the evil part he inherited from Lex, and the beacon of hope his Superman-ness brings. That made the character one of the best parts of both "Titans" and "Young Justice," so why not go three-for-three? They can even start building up the Superboy-Prime storyline that leads into "Infinite Crisis." Plus, Superboy's look with the leather jacket and glasses fits the punk-rock theme from "Superman."
The Legion of Superheroes
"The Legion of Superheroes" hasn't had its moment in the spotlight (though they did get a cartoon in 2006), but maybe James Gunn will be the one to change that. Created in 1958, this is a superhero team living in the 30th century, time-travelers who go back in time and often team up with a teenage Superman. That's because the Legion was specifically inspired by a young Superboy.
Though not exactly part of the Super-Family, they are intricately connected to Superman, and given they are a team, it could be a chance for James Gunn to show off his skills in writing team stories. Even if the characters are from the future, the DC Universe introduced in "Superman" does feel like one that could easily support this kind of fantastical story, focusing on a world with wild technology that you could imagine continuing to create and inspire heroes well into the 30th century.
Unfortunately, there is one little issue with this. Gunn already spoke with Rolling Stone earlier this year and said that, while he's thought about bringing the Legion into the DC Universe, he's "not a time-travel person" and isn't into that kind of story. Given he is personally writing this new movie, it seems unlikely he'd take on a subject he isn't very interested in. But then again, he could always change his mind!
Superman 2
Of course, "Superman 2" is a rather obvious answer — except for the fact that Gunn has repeatedly said in the recent past that he'd be working on a movie heavily featuring Superman, but not one that could be considered a sequel. He reaffirmed this on social media following Zaslav's announcement, saying "Superman has a major role" but it's not "Superman 2."
But that still leaves some wiggle room for us to speculate. After all, you could theoretically make the argument that the "Superman" movie we already got heavily features Superman in a major role, but is not only a Superman movie. After all, the film also features the Justice Gang in a big role, particularly Mister Terrific. A "Superman 2" could still happen, but have even more from other characters. Technically, something akin to "Batman & Superman: World's Finest" could still be considered a "Superman" movie even if it also has Batman in the title. This could be Gunn managing expectations rather than a concrete confirmation that the movie will not be a Superman movie.
Krypto: The Movie
Krypto was undeniably the best and most surprising part of "Superman," a chaotic, adorable doggo that stole every scene he was in. James Gunn managed to make the character more than just a cute animal sidekick that rarely does as he's told and instead an integral part of the plot. If anyone is capable of making a full Krypto movie (in live-action, as we already had an animated movie about Krypto), it's Gunn.
A Krypto movie could be the superhero equivalent of the horror movie "Good Boy," told from the perspective of a dog but still featuring known heroes like Superman. What's more, it could even be a "Legion of Super-Pets" movie with a whole host of adorable super animals. Marvel wouldn't dare, so this could be the chance for DC to fill in a need audiences have been clamoring for. (For what it's worth, Gunn once revealed that he was originally working on a Krypto-centric movie before he shifted his focus to Superman.)
In any case, whether as a protagonist or a side character, there is no way we don't see more of Krypto in the next movie featuring Superman, which is a win for us all.