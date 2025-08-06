12 DC Comics Movies And TV Shows We Want To See After Superman

Now that nerds around the world have gotten a taste of James Gunn's outstanding "Superman," we're finally seeing our newest superhero cinematic universe take shape. Given everything that went down with the disastrous Snyderverse and even Superman's many cancelled films prior to that, it felt miraculous to watch a genuine Superman film grace the silver screen.

However, even more shocking was just how assured Gunn's vision for the entire DC Universe felt even at first glance. From the establishing opening crawl to the introduction of the Justice Gang to even blink-and-you-miss-it allusions to legendary DC heroes, it really feels like Gunn and his producing partner, Peter Safran, have given a lot of thought into the entire landscape of their DC mythos, including long before and long after this one adventure with the Man of Steel.

We're sure Gunn and Safran's plans are airtight by now, but watching "Superman" gave us fans so many ideas for fun future DCU projects, ranging from live-action films to animated TV shows. We can't help but gush about our favorite characters and pitch some adventures we'd like to see them endure as the DCU expands. Here are 12 DC Comics movies and TV shows we'd like to see in the wake of Superman, in no particular order.