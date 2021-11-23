DC League Of Super Pets Trailer: Meet Krypto And The Team

So far we know that Marc Maron is voicing the quintessential Superman villain Lex Luthor, and that comedian Kevin Hart is on the team as Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman's criminal-catching dog — who, in the trailer, gets dubbed "Indestructa-Hound" because of his superpowers. While Krypto is already living a comfortable life as Superman's pet, the other animals are apparently ownerless and get caught up in a superpower-inducing incident at an animal shelter. Perhaps they'll find homes with members of the Justice League by the time the credits roll.

The original Super-Pets membership included Krypto, Streaky, Beppo the Super-Monkey, and Comet the Super-Horse — part of various pet leagues that have aided their respective hero masters over the decades, so there are plenty of talking, super-powered animals (and even a couple of alien pets) to pull from.

Stern is a solid choice for the director's chair, as his handling of Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham" has made for a hilarious and heartfelt adapted series on Netflix. Levine is more unproven with two series to really speak for him, "Robot and Monster," and "Penn Zero: Part Time Hero," but the pair are fully qualified to tell stories about powerful animals and hero familiars. John Whittington is an exciting name to see due to his role in writing the screenplay for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," a sequel to a film that holds a surprising amount of charm for a video game adaptation.

"DC League of Super-Pets" releases in U.S. theaters on May 20, 2022.