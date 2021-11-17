Krypto The Superdog Assembles His Super-Team In DC League Of Super-Pets Photos

It's time to meet the Man of Steel's best friend in "DC League of Super-Pets." Even though Krypto the Superdog (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) is very much a canine with many of the abilities of Superman, he doesn't really know how to get along with other pets, even when he finds himself leading a team of newly powered rescue animals. Rumor has it that all these animals will have to join forces to stop a twisted guinea pig named Lulu (who just might belong to Lex Luthor, voiced by Marc Maron) and save the Justice League and Metropolis from destruction

So who are these Super-Pets that Krypto has to work with? Let's take a closer look in new photos from Entertainment Weekly:

Warner Bros. Animation

From left to right, we have Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne), PB the pig (Vanessa Bayer), Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna), and Ace (Kevin Hart). Even though these are anthropomorphic animals in a family friendly movie, director and writer Jared Stern didn't want to hold back on the superhero antics. Stern told EW:

"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat — but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets. I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun."

Though Krypto finds himself leading a team of pets, it sounds like he'll have a more significant connection with Ace. Stern explained:

"It's a buddy story about those two guys. [Krypto] flies above the streets, Ace is from the streets. He's a shelter pet and so he knows a little bit more about being a regular dog. Their dynamic is figuring that out and butting heads in that way."

Warner Bros. Animation

It's interesting that Ace is a shelter pet, because Ace the Bat-Hound is typically the canine companion of Batman. Perhaps he hasn't yet met Bruce Wayne to become his dog pal. Perhaps none of these other pets have yet met their superhero counterparts and they'll only come together after the Justice League is saved by the Super-Pets. After all, this is likely meant to be their origin story. Plus, it looks like Ace has some lessons to learn before he becomes a full fledged Super-Pet, based on him being stuck in what appears to be Krypto's freezing breath.

"DC League of Super-Pets" is slated to hit theaters on May 20, 2022.