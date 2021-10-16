DC League Of Super-Pets Teaser: A Very Good Doggo And His Buds Take On Evil

Until today, DC has kept pretty tight-lipped about the "Super-Pets," revealing only that Superman's dog Krypto, Batman's dog Ace the Bat-Hound, Wonder Woman's kangaroo Jumpa, and Supergirl's cat Streaky the Supercat all join forces to create their own lil' pet version of the Justice League in order to fight crime. The film comes to us from writer Jared Stern ("The Lego Batman Movie," "Green Eggs and Ham," "The Lego Ninjago Movie") in his co-directorial debut alongside animator Sam Levine ("Treasure Planet," "Tarzan," "Bolt").

The first big casting announcement came in May of 2021 when we learned that Dwayne Johnson will star as the voice of Krypto the Superdog, followed by the news that Kevin Hart had been cast as Ace the Bat-Hound and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor. The trio will be joined by Hollywood heavy hitters like Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Michael Douglas, Jameela Jamil, and Keanu Reeves in yet-to-be-confirmed characters.

"DC League of Super-Pets" is due out in theaters on May 20, 2022.