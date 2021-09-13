DC's League Of Super-Pets Adds Marc Maron As Lex Luthor
"DC League of Super-Pets" is adding a human to its roster of superpowered animals. Naturally, he won't be part of the team — he doesn't match the fuzzy criteria — but Marc Maron will voice Superman's greatest nemesis, Lex Luthor. This revelation might be a hint at the movie's plot or, at least, the villain at its center.
DC League of Super-Pets
In a recent episode of Maron's long-running podcast, "WTF with Marc Maron," the actor gave a rundown of some of his upcoming projects, including two animated movies slated for 2022. Here's what Maron said:
"I'm doing two animated movies, they're both coming out next year. I play Lex Luthor in Super Pets... and there's like, big stars in that one."
Maron isn't exaggerating. Few details have been revealed about Super-Pets (beyond the title and obvious comic inspiration, we have no idea what to expect from the plot) but the casting announcements have been very exciting. So far, Dwayne Johnson leads the movie as Krypto the Superdog, Superman's space-roaming best friend and Kevin Hart will be Ace the Bat-Hound, Bat-Man's canine crime fighter.
While their specific roles have yet to be disclosed, the film also stars Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna, and Jameela Jamil. We can expect some members of this star-studded cast to fill out the rest of the team: other DC super pets include Wonder Woman's kangaroo Jumpa and Supergirl's cat Streaky. As for the rest of them, we can only hope they take a darker path like Maron. Keanu Reeves as a four-legged villain sounds delightful. And with someone like Natasha Lyonne at his side? Fingers crossed for a fun, villainous team up.
The Bad Guys
On the podcast episode, Maron went on to talk about his other upcoming animated movie, "The Bad Guys." Much like Super-Pets, the films has its fair share of "big stars." Maron said,
"Bad Guys: Me and Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina. Big people, exciting, And I got to watch all of Bad Guys —it's good."
"The Bad Guys" is a heist movie from Dreamworks Animations that we have considerably more info about. The movie follows five notorious villains — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula — a team of criminal animals, attempting their most challenging scam yet: becoming model citizens. The initial announcement for the film promised a twist on the heist genre as Shrek did for Fairy Tales and Kung Fu Panda did for kung fu movies. Some of the film's big stars include Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Zazie Beets, Alex Borstein, Richard Ayoade, and Lilly Singh.
So the real story here is that animals continue to rule animation, as both heroes and villains. These two upcoming releases are just continuing the trend. According to Maron, "The Bad Guys" is already completed and looking very good. As for "DC League of Super-Pets," production is staying tight under wraps but the film is scheduled for release on May 20, 2022. Expect to see "The Bad Guys" in theaters a little earlier, on April 15, 2022.