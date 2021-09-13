DC's League Of Super-Pets Adds Marc Maron As Lex Luthor

In a recent episode of Maron's long-running podcast, "WTF with Marc Maron," the actor gave a rundown of some of his upcoming projects, including two animated movies slated for 2022. Here's what Maron said:

"I'm doing two animated movies, they're both coming out next year. I play Lex Luthor in Super Pets... and there's like, big stars in that one."

Maron isn't exaggerating. Few details have been revealed about Super-Pets (beyond the title and obvious comic inspiration, we have no idea what to expect from the plot) but the casting announcements have been very exciting. So far, Dwayne Johnson leads the movie as Krypto the Superdog, Superman's space-roaming best friend and Kevin Hart will be Ace the Bat-Hound, Bat-Man's canine crime fighter.

While their specific roles have yet to be disclosed, the film also stars Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna, and Jameela Jamil. We can expect some members of this star-studded cast to fill out the rest of the team: other DC super pets include Wonder Woman's kangaroo Jumpa and Supergirl's cat Streaky. As for the rest of them, we can only hope they take a darker path like Maron. Keanu Reeves as a four-legged villain sounds delightful. And with someone like Natasha Lyonne at his side? Fingers crossed for a fun, villainous team up.