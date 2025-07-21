An Easter Egg In James Gunn's Superman Teases The Presence Of A Mystical DC Superhero

James Gunn's "Superman" does something that new franchises — especially ones involving cinematic universes — dream of: It trusts the audience to figure out who the characters are and how the world works rather than stop to explain things. The movie opens years into Superman's career, centuries into humanity's discovery of metahumans, and it continuously introduces new characters and concepts without hesitation. By the time the story begins, we understand there's a much larger universe at play here, and we get a sense of history that we're not quite seeing but might see in the future.

Just like the opening text crawl teases the existence of superpowered beings on Earth, there is a blink-and-you-miss-it moment where we get a mural showing the history of heroes within the Hall of Justice. That mural, which contains illustrations of various heroes, has fans excited at the prospect of any of those characters potentially showing up in the future.

Though the shot is too brief and too unclear to be 100% sure who is in there, James Gunn has already confirmed one of the heroes. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn seemingly confirmed Doctor Fate exists in the DC Universe. "I think Doctor Fate's in there," he said, referring to the mural.