Superman Gives James Gunn's DCU One Big Advantage Over The MCU

The start of DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe hasn't been quite as clean as the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rapid reboot from the previous, similarly named DC Extended Universe to this new iteration of DC's cinematic universe has been less than perfectly clean cut, with a number of projects — from Gunn's own "The Suicide Squad" to "Blue Beetle" — creating a muddied connection between the two continuities. All that said, there's no question that "Superman" is the proper beginning of the franchise on the big-screen, kicking off a plan that Gunn has assured the press and public alike has been well thought-out.

To that end, "Superman" is packed (and arguably overstuffed) with details setting up future pieces of the DCU. Characters like Rick Flag (Frank Grillo) and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) have brief cameos, but they're sure to persist in upcoming projects. At the same time, the biggest advantage "Superman" gives the DCU can be seen the second the movie starts. It's a detail in the film's opening expository text, which explains the state of the world.

As revealed there, "metahumans" — as superpowered individuals in Gunn's franchise are called — have existed openly on Earth for centuries. That in itself is perhaps the single biggest difference between the DCU canon and the MCU. When "Iron Man" kicked off the latter in 2008, the world depicted was essentially our own — one that, over the course of the ensuing "phases" of films and Disney+ shows, grew increasingly chaotic because of the introduction of superheroes and villains. "Superman," on the other hand, shows us a world where everyone is already accustomed to such things, and this could be a huge boon to the property at large going forward.