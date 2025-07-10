The Downfall Of Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe Can Be Tracked Back To One Moment

We are about to enter a new era for DC movies, with James Gunn and Peter Safran kicking off their DC Universe with a new "Superman" film (as is tradition for DC). Reactions so far have been mostly positive, offering fans a sliver of hope that we'll finally get a shared cinematic universe based on DC Comics characters that can last for more than a handful of years.

The last time Warner Bros. tried that, of course, was with Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe, itself DC's response to the pop culture-redefining, box office smash-hit, water cooler conversation overlord that was the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2010s. In truth, the DCEU crashed and burned virtually as soon as it launched, only barely becoming less of a joke than the Dark Universe. Indeed, after just five movies, interconnectivity was largely abandoned in favor of making fun but standalone films, with the universe at large making to leave any sort of meaningful impact.

There are many reasons why the DCEU failed, most of which were due to behind-the-scenes power struggles and a series of commercial and/or critical flops. Even when the DCEU produced some big hits, like the first "Aquaman" movie (a zany film that, among other things, features a truly ridiculous cover of Toto's "Africa" by Pitbull), they weren't enough to sustain a cinematic universe.

Still, regardless of the off-screen controversies and hate-led online campaigns of harassment, you can actually pinpoint the moment when the DCEU doomed itself to a premature demise. It was back when Superman (Henry Cavill) died in 2016's "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice."