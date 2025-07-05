The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Current Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

From 2008 to 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the singular blockbuster phenomenon that stood astride Hollywood like a mighty colossus. The property was aggressive and well-moneyed, releasing multiple chapters every year and re-writing traditional cinematic storytelling into a singular broad, interconnected super-narrative. The MCU was essentially a large-scale TV series, with each film serving as a single episode. Thus, after a certain number of "episodes," the show would feature a "season finale," wherein multiple characters from the previous chapters would team up to fight a particularly powerful supervillain. The "seasons" were (and still are) referred to as "phases" and — at least from 2008 to 2019 — the phases would carefully drop hints involving an upcoming threat. Thanos is coming, the Infinity Stones are being introduced, etc.

Fans ate it up. Audiences flocked to MCU movies with open notepads, writing down every possible avenue of potential crossover events. Finally, after 11 years and 22 feature films, everything came to a head with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," a three-hour crossover action blockbuster that featured 40 characters, time-travel, and the extinction and resurrection of half the universe. It was an event that fans had anticipated for years, and it made for a profitable movie, with "Avengers: Endgame" making almost $2.8 billion at the global box office.

To cool down, Marvel Studios released "Spider-Man: Far From Home" a couple of months after "Endgame," and it served as a kind of "bonus chapter" in the Infinity Saga. We had witnessed the narrative's climax, and it was time to take a rest, breathe, reconnoiter, and begin a new multi-chapter story by introducing some new characters and including some heavy foreshadowing about a new villain to fight.

It was then, however, that COVID hit and theaters closed worldwide. Marvel Studios didn't release another feature film after that until "Black Widow" — which itself took place during the events of the Infinity Saga — came out in July 2021. It was during this closure that the MCU as we knew it kind of fell apart.