How The MCU's Fantastic Four Differs From Past Versions

The Fantastic Four are often called the "First Family" of Marvel because their book was literally the first hit that began the Marvel Universe. Yes, retroactively, the Marvel Universe began earlier in the 1930s with heroes like Namor the Sub-Mariner, Captain America, etc. But in those days, the publisher was called Timely Comics. It only became Marvel in 1961, a rebrand that coincided with the launch of "The Fantastic Four." Written by Stan Lee (who remains controversial) and drawn by Jack Kirby (who deserves more creative credit), the Fantastic Four were literally the dawn of the Marvel Age of Comics.

But the modern interpretations of the F4 took a while to evolve. The earliest comics have their fair share of differences, partly because as the "Fantastic Four" comics have kept going on since the 1960s, the world around them has changed.

In the 1950s, Marvel (then Atlas) published mostly monster comics. You can feel "Fantastic Four" shaking off that storytelling. The Four only get their matching blue costumes and Baxter Building headquarters in issue #3. While they have their powers from the beginning, their personalities have grown over the years.

The F4 are a family and, in the Lee/Kirby days, they evoked a mid century nuclear family. That meant that Reed was a stern "father knows best" patriarch, with some casual sexism that later stories remove. Reed's attitude towards Sue reflects how the overall book was written.

In the early "Fantastic Four" stories, Sue was a demure damsel type with little agency; Namor coveted her as a prize and she was Doctor Doom's go-to hostage. In "Fantastic Four" #8, Sue notices a man in danger, so she ... calls up Reed and Johnny to save him. Even her ability to turn invisible reflects the patriarchal idea that women should be meek and unassertive. Sue has since become a much stronger character, going from the Invisible Girl to the Invisible Woman. Her powers have also gotten more diverse and action-oriented; she doesn't just fade from sight, she projects psionic fields that can shield, lift, and push objects.

Johnny Storm is always the youngest of the Four, but in the original comics he was a teenager and dead set on proving himself (like any kid is). As he's grown into a man, though, he's shifted away from being the team's annoying little brother and become more of a cocky hotshot and skirt chaser. Ben, meanwhile, was still reeling from being transformed into the Thing; many issues would feature him briefly changing back into a human to underline his pain. Due to this, he was always on edge and prone to starting fights with his teammates. Nowadays, though Ben can be grouchy and is the team's go-to bruiser, he's softened up. He's more like a fun uncle than a problem child.