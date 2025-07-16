A Superman Sequel Might Happen At DC Studios (But Not As Soon As You Might Think)

The new DC Universe is officially upon us. James Gunn, the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, and producer Peter Safran took over as the heads of DC Studios at Warner Bros. back in early 2023. They have built a plan for the DCU that spans the next several years at least. It all started, in earnest, with the release of "Superman" in theaters last weekend. So, what comes next? A sequel may happen at some point, but it doesn't sound like it'll be coming to fruition anytime super soon.

According to Variety, "a sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent." This comes after "Superman" opened to $220 million worldwide, which included $125 million at the domestic box office. There is some concern that international audiences thus far haven't shown up as much as those in the U.S, but for now, Warner Bros. is happy or, at the least, confident enough to proceed as planned. Those plans include a new "Supergirl" movie next summer, as well as the R-rated "Clayface" based on the Batman villain of the same name. Hence, as of right now, "Superman 2" isn't exactly in the cards.

This is where things get interesting. Gunn previously told Entertainment Weekly that he's working on some sort of follow-up but cautioned, "Is it a straight-up 'Superman' sequel? I would not say necessarily." What does that mean? Well, the Variety report further sheds some light on matters, explaining that the DCU's "Wonder Woman" movie, which was first revealed in June, is now said to be on the fast track. As the report explains:

Sources say the studio is fast-tracking a "Wonder Woman" movie. And the studio is thrilled with Matt Reeves' just-submitted screenplay draft for the sequel to "The Batman."

As the report notes, Matt Reeves recently turned in the long-awaited script for "The Batman Part II," which is currently set to hit theaters in October 2027 after years of delays. However, Robert Pattinson, who plays the Caped Crusader in the "Batman" universe, isn't expected to serve as the Batman of the new DCU.