5 Actresses Who Should Play Wonder Woman In James Gunn's DC Universe
Wonder Woman fans can rest easy, because DC Studios' head James Gunn has confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a new "Wonder Woman" movie is being written right now. But fans shouldn't expect to see Gal Gadot back as Diana, because while this is the third live-action "Wonder Woman" film, it is almost certainly going to be a reboot, not a sequel to "Wonder Woman 1984." (Sorry, Connie Nielsen.)
The previous silver screen Wonder Woman movies were part of the now-dead DC Extended Universe. We're about a month out from seeing if Gunn's DC Universe Take Two can soar with "Superman." So far, of the DC Trinity (Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman), we only have David Corenswet cast as Superman. But Gunn does have plans for the other two.
Batman (specifically, the Batman who cameoed in Gunn's animated "Creature Commandos") is set to star in "The Brave and the Bold." Directed by Andy Muschietti, this film will see Bruce Wayne partnered with his son, Damian Wayne/Robin. How will this work with "The Batman Part II" starring Robert Pattinson due in 2027? TBD!
Until now, we didn't know that DC Studios was going to make a "Wonder Woman" movie, but the hints were there. One of the earliest projects the studios announced was a TV series focusing on the origins of the Amazons — the all-women Greek tribe that Diana belongs to. One of the villains of "Creature Commandos" was the Amazon witch Circe (typically a foe of Diana), and Wonder Woman herself cameoed in a vision sequence.
With the "Wonder Woman" reboot, hopefully the mistakes of past films can be corrected. (None of the "Diana is the daughter of Zeus" nonsense this time, please.) Even better, Wonder Woman will no longer endure the indignity of having only been played on the silver screen by the actress Gal Gadot!
Which actress out there should take up Wonder Woman's lasso next?
5. Monica Barbaro
In 2023, Monica Barbaro appeared in the romantic comedy "At Midnight." She played Sophie Wilder, a Hollywood actress appearing in a superhero film (and she spoke to /Film about her "At Midnight" experience.) So, why not get her for the real thing, specifically the greatest female superhero ever?
Barbaro showed action star potential in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick." There, she played Natasha Trace, one of the next generation of fighter pilots (callsign: Phoenix). To play Phoenix, Barbaro got as ripped as any of her male co-stars and the film wasn't shy to show it. But she's more than just a physical presence.
Monica Barbaro is also now an Oscar-nominated actress thanks to her performance as folk singer legend Joan Baez in "A Complete Unknown," director James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic. Barbaro's scenes as Baez are mostly shared with Timothée Chalamet as Dylan; they've got chemistry aplenty, but you can feel her star power shining even brighter than his. "Wonder Woman" would (ideally) let Barbaro be a star who no man can measure up to.
Superficially, Monica Barbaro has just got the right gorgeous look for Wonder Woman too.
4. Naomi Scott
Gunn's DC Universe should definitely look for rising stars. One who's got no previous superhero baggage is Naomi Scott. She began her onscreen acting at the Disney Channel, appearing in the underrated "Lemonade Mouth" (basically "the Breakfast Club forms a band").
Now, Scott's movie star take off took a bit of a stumble thanks to 2017's "Power Rangers" and 2019's "Charlie's Angels." But Scott came roaring back to remind us of her talent in 2024's "Smile 2." That was a sequel that totally surpassed the original and a lot of its strength rests on Scott as Skye Riley, a pop star and recovering addict. She starts being stalked by something much worse than an obsessed fan; no matter how self-destructive Skye gets, Scott keeps her character grounded and the audience rooting for her.
As Wonder Woman, Scott probably wouldn't get to use her singing skills (unless the Music Meister shows up). But I'll point to another of her Disney roles as Wonder Woman-esque: Princess Jasmine in the live-action "Aladdin." That's not a good movie, don't get me wrong, but Scott is pretty good in it! The movie's reinvention of Jasmine, a princess who wants to use her power to help people, gives a taste of how Naomi Scott could play Wonder Woman.
One (the only?) problem with Scott as Wonder Woman is that she's on the short side (reportedly 5 '4). Wonder Woman is generally depicted as tall, almost or just as tall as Superman and Batman. (Compare past Wonder Women: Lynda Carter is 5 '9 and Gal Gadot is 5 '10). That's not disqualifying by any stretch, but still something to consider as DC Studios weigh options for its new Diana.
3. Courtney Eaton
Long ago, "Mad Max" director George Miller was set to make a Justice League movie that got shelved just before it was to start filming. But Miller still got to work with his pick for Wonder Woman — Megan Gale — when he cast her in his 2015 opus, "Mad Max: Fury Road." That picture, starring the Wonder Woman who never was, also features an actor who would kill as the next Wonder Woman: Courtney Eaton.
Eaton (who was 16 when "Fury Road" shot in 2012) played Cheedo the Fragile, one of the hostage wives of warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). These days, she's more known for the Showtime series "Yellowjackets," about a girls' soccer team that crash lands in the Canadian wilderness and struggles to survive. Eaton plays Lottie Matthews, the unstable prophet convinced there's a higher power guiding her and her friends. "Yellowjackets" is a show about women, stranded away from civilization, tearing each other down, unlike the Amazons who build each other and a utopia up.
Part of the fun of "Yellowjackets" is that it's a showcase for some of the best young actresses working — Courtney Eaton is no exception. She plays Lottie as sad and tormented but also very creepy. Lottie is also a character of strong conviction; Eaton could channel that side into Wonder Woman and play a stronger, fiercer, and more resolved character, one who truly helps people the way Lottie tries and fails to. Eaton has got a kind smile, one that Diana would give back to a young girl looking up to her. In general, Eaton ticks off so many boxes for the traditional Wonder Woman look.
2. Katy O'Brian
Wonder Woman preaches a message of love and peace, but she's also a person of action. She should look like and carry herself as someone who could beat you up, because spoiler alert, she can!
Actress Katy O'Brian would easily fit Wonder Woman and not just because she already has the muscles for the part. O'Brian appeared in a small part in 2023's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" as Jentorra, an alien warrior in the Quantum Realm. If Marvel Studios isn't going to give Katy O'Brian a huge role, then DC Studios should.
The part that got people paying attention to Katy O'Brian was in 2024's "Love Lies Bleeding," an essential addition to the buff women film canon. She played Jackie Cleaver, a body builder who becomes involved with the manager of her gym, Lou Langston (Kristen Stewart). Jackie, taking steroids to prepare for a competition, murders JJ (Dave Franco), the abusive husband of Lou's sister Beth (Jena Malone). The lovers go through some hellish blowback, but ultimately get their happy ending. (Another reason to cast O'Brian — let Wonder Woman be queer, as she's supposed to be.)
As Jackie, O'Brian's curly hair and huge muscles make her the spitting image of George Pérez's Wonder Woman. Katy O'Brian is an action movie star just waiting for the perfect part and Wonder Woman could be it.
1. Adria Arjona
The running favorite to play Wonder Woman next is Adria Arjona. She has been on a roll recently, from her roles in both television (Bix Caleen in "Star Wars: Andor") and film (Richard Linklater's "Hit Man"). Arjona has been helped a lot by her comedy skills, but her performance as Bix especially shows how she might approach a more serious and action-heavy role like a superhero. While Bix has to make compromises in a morally grey universe, Diana would let Arjona play a beacon of hope.
Wonder Woman fans aren't pitching Arjona as Diana just because she's a popping and very talented actress. She's also worked with the man in charge before.
Arjona's first feature film role, 2016's "The Belko Experiment," was written by James Gunn. Gunn likes to reuse actors; Nathan Fillion shows up in almost all of his movies, for instance. So if he's (presumably) going to play a part in casting the new Wonder Woman, he might want someone he's worked with before. It wouldn't be a nepotism hire, though, since Arjona has kept proving why she deserves her roles with each new one she takes.
During the "Andor" season 2 press tour, CinemaBlend asked Arjona about the speculation of her playing Wonder Woman. She obviously didn't confirm anything, or if Gunn has even talked with her about being in the DC Universe, but she did say "I love James Gunn" and crossed her fingers in hope.
As Diana, Adria Arjona would be charming, funny, and capable Wonder Woman we need and deserve.