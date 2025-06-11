5 Actresses Who Should Play Wonder Woman In James Gunn's DC Universe

Wonder Woman fans can rest easy, because DC Studios' head James Gunn has confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a new "Wonder Woman" movie is being written right now. But fans shouldn't expect to see Gal Gadot back as Diana, because while this is the third live-action "Wonder Woman" film, it is almost certainly going to be a reboot, not a sequel to "Wonder Woman 1984." (Sorry, Connie Nielsen.)

The previous silver screen Wonder Woman movies were part of the now-dead DC Extended Universe. We're about a month out from seeing if Gunn's DC Universe Take Two can soar with "Superman." So far, of the DC Trinity (Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman), we only have David Corenswet cast as Superman. But Gunn does have plans for the other two.

Batman (specifically, the Batman who cameoed in Gunn's animated "Creature Commandos") is set to star in "The Brave and the Bold." Directed by Andy Muschietti, this film will see Bruce Wayne partnered with his son, Damian Wayne/Robin. How will this work with "The Batman Part II" starring Robert Pattinson due in 2027? TBD!

Until now, we didn't know that DC Studios was going to make a "Wonder Woman" movie, but the hints were there. One of the earliest projects the studios announced was a TV series focusing on the origins of the Amazons — the all-women Greek tribe that Diana belongs to. One of the villains of "Creature Commandos" was the Amazon witch Circe (typically a foe of Diana), and Wonder Woman herself cameoed in a vision sequence.

With the "Wonder Woman" reboot, hopefully the mistakes of past films can be corrected. (None of the "Diana is the daughter of Zeus" nonsense this time, please.) Even better, Wonder Woman will no longer endure the indignity of having only been played on the silver screen by the actress Gal Gadot!

Which actress out there should take up Wonder Woman's lasso next?