Smile 2 Star Naomi Scott Got Her Start In The Best Disney Channel Original Movie You've Never Seen

"Lemonade Mouth" is based on the book of the same name by Mark Peter Hughes about a group of teenagers from different cliques who are forced to take detention together supervised by the music teacher in the basement. The group realizes they're all musically inclined and decides to start a band, using their music to help fellow young people see the power within themselves, work through their own traumas, fight against their oppressive principal, and eventually become the biggest rock band in the world. Naomi Scott plays Mohini "Mo" Banjaree, the bass player and backing vocalist for the band, but who also takes center stage on the absolutely addictive "She's So Gone" as lead vocalist.

The song is genuinely incredible, peaking on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles at number 3, being featured on Billboard's list of "The 100 Greatest Disneyverse Songs of All Time," and nabbing a spot on Rolling Stone's "Fake Bands, Real Songs: The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians" at number 35. It's a girl-power anthem about owning who you are and leaving your haters in the dust. However, because the film came out in 2011, unless you were actively watching the Disney Channel or were related to someone who was, the film didn't get nearly the attention that "High School Musical" or even the Demi Lovato/Jonas Brothers flick "Camp Rock" did. I mean, just check out these lyrics:

"Here I am, this is me / And I'm stronger than you ever thought I'd be / Are you shocked? Are you mad? / That you're missing out on who I really am / Now it looks like the joke's on you / 'Cause, the girl that you thought you knew / She's so gone."

Because it's a DCOM, the stakes of "Lemonade Mouth" are understandably low in the grand scheme of things, but I definitely classify it as "Baby's First Rebellious Movie." Scott's character's major struggle is with learning how to express herself freely while having a strict father who forbids her from dating her boyfriend and wants her to play a classical instrument instead of the bass guitar. "She's So Gone" is a bit of wish fulfillment for Mo, a way to tell the world that the bookish girl they think they know can't come to the phone right now, because she's so gone.