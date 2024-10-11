The First Reactions To Smile 2 Are Here – Is The Horror Sequel Worth Your Time?

You didn't think the Joker would be the only one putting a twisted smile on your face this spooky season, did you? Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix, and Lady Gaga had no choice but to watch as their version of the Clown Prince of Crime dropped the ball with the critical and box office disaster of "Joker: Folie à Deux," but maybe a more modest sequel to another horror hit could pick up the slack in a big way. In 2022, "Smile" scared the living daylights out of audiences on its way to generally positive reviews and a total of well over $200 million worldwide — both key ingredients to greenlighting an inevitable sequel. Fast forward a couple of years later, and "Smile 2" is already staring down the barrel of a much-needed opening weekend success. And those prospects just increased significantly now that early reactions have just begun to hit social media. Spoiler alert: They're all overwhelmingly positive.

Although it doesn't have a French subtitle to throw audiences off, "Smile 2" does have the talents of leading woman Naomi Scott going for it. The sequel comes from returning writer/director Parker Finn and stars a mostly new cast of characters – other than Kyle Gallner's Joel from the first film, a fun detail that a recent trailer already gave away. The rest of the ensemble includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. Scott plays pop star Skye Riley who, according to the official synopsis, "begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control."

According to the early word, "Smile 2" more than lives up to the hype. Check out the reactions below!