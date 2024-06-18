The Smile 2 Trailer Kills Off A Character From The First Movie
"Smile" was one of the big horror successes of the past few years, a feature directorial debut that took the world by storm, grossing more than $200 million at the box office against a $17 million budget. And now, filmmaker Parker Finn has his first franchise, with "Smile 2" on the way.
The first "Smile" followed Sosie Bacon as a psychotherapist who discovers she is targeted by a sadistic demon after witnessing the bizarre suicide of a patient. Soon enough, she is plagued by visions of people staring at her with horrendously creepy smiles.
"Smile 2" already made waves earlier this year at CinemaCon where our own Ryan Scott described the footage shown as "flashier" than the first film, with a glitzier look that fits the new protagonist — a pop star, played by Naomi Scott, whose world is about to go straight to hell.
Now, the new trailer for the sequel teases the horror that is to come, and it raises the stakes by bringing back a character from the first film, only to brutally kill them.
The smiles are back in Smile 2
The trailer for "Smile 2" mostly follows the same structure as the first film. We see a new unsuspecting victim who witnesses someone brutally kill themselves in front of them — this time, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) sees someone she knows beat themselves to death with a barbell plate. From there, she witnesses constant hordes of people creepily smiling at her (well, more than usual for a pop star), as she is chased by the evil entity from the first movie. Oh, and we also see Kyle Gallner's character Joel from the first "Smile" getting hit with a truck at the end of the trailer, which seems like a pretty big spoiler to give away.
In addition to Scott, the film also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Ray Nicholson, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, and Dylan Gelula.
Here is the official synopsis for "Smile 2":
About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.
"Smile 2" opens in theaters on October 18, 2024.