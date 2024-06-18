The Smile 2 Trailer Kills Off A Character From The First Movie

"Smile" was one of the big horror successes of the past few years, a feature directorial debut that took the world by storm, grossing more than $200 million at the box office against a $17 million budget. And now, filmmaker Parker Finn has his first franchise, with "Smile 2" on the way.

The first "Smile" followed Sosie Bacon as a psychotherapist who discovers she is targeted by a sadistic demon after witnessing the bizarre suicide of a patient. Soon enough, she is plagued by visions of people staring at her with horrendously creepy smiles.

"Smile 2" already made waves earlier this year at CinemaCon where our own Ryan Scott described the footage shown as "flashier" than the first film, with a glitzier look that fits the new protagonist — a pop star, played by Naomi Scott, whose world is about to go straight to hell.

Now, the new trailer for the sequel teases the horror that is to come, and it raises the stakes by bringing back a character from the first film, only to brutally kill them.