Justice League: Mortal Photos Reveal George Miller's Martian Manhunter & He's Perfect

One of the biggest what-if stories in all of superhero media has just become that much more interesting, with a new, never-before-seen reveal of one of its core cast members. Long before Zack Snyder ever tried to bring the DC pantheon to life on the big screen, director George Miller practically scratched and clawed every step of the way in order to turn the fabled blockbuster "Justice League: Mortal" into a reality. By now, superhero fans have lived for years with hints and rumors of what this team-up film would've looked like. The original pitch would've starred Armie Hammer as Batman (consider that a bullet dodged, in retrospect), Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, D.J. Cotrona as Superman, Adam Brody as The Flash, Jay Baruchel as Maxwell Lord, and, yes, none other than Common as the Green Lantern.

But the most intriguing addition was always Martian Manhunter, the fan-favorite extraterrestrial who would've made his live-action debut at the time and been played by the late "Mad Max" star Hugh Keays-Byrne. The character has gone on to feature in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" along with a number of animated shows and movies in recent years (plus the live-action "Supergirl" TV series), but it's safe to say that the character still hasn't received his just due for moviegoing audiences. Perhaps, however, "Justice League: Mortal" could've given us exactly the portrayal that fans have long clamored for.

That's the debate currently being reignited in the wake of a new look at how J'onn J'onzz would have appeared in the Miller film, courtesy of a now-deleted Instagram post by Antony McMullen, a longtime makeup and prosthetics artist who worked on the scrapped superhero movie. But, deleted or not, the internet is forever and fans were quick to weigh in with their thoughts. Check out the pictures below!