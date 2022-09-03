One Of Armie Hammer's Accusers Says House Of Hammer Filmmakers Are Exploiting Her Trauma

It's been a year and half since Armie Hammer's stardom publicly imploded and somehow, there's already a docuseries about it.

What began with one woman sharing her story eventually led to a snowball effect as many of Hammer's former girlfriends stepped forward to share horrifying accusations and proof of threatening text messages. The actor has since been accused of rape and abuse. He ended up losing his agent, dropping out of multiple projects, and remains at the center of an LAPD sex crimes investigation. The latest word on the matter is the news surrounding "House of Hammer," a three-part Discovery+ docuseries, which arrived on the streamer earlier this week.

While the news was still breaking in March 2021, filmmakers Elli Hakami and Julian Hobbs spoke with executives at Discovery+ about their idea to dig into the story behind the headlines. "House of Hammer" is the result: a series that includes interviews with Hammer's ex-girlfriends and an investigation of his family tree, exposing the lineage of allegedly troubled and violent men that have emerged from the Hammer family. This includes the story of Hammer's great grandfather Armand Hammer, his uncle Julian Hammer, and his father Michael Hammer.

Much of the case against Hammer originates with the allegations made by Effie (whose last name remains unknown to protect her privacy). The a 26-year-old European woman said in a March 2021 news conference held by her lawyer, Gloria Allred, that Hammer "violently raped" her. This is the basis of the ongoing LAPD investigation. While some of Hammer's accusers have supported the docuseries — including Courtney Vucekovich (pictured below), who is interviewed throughout — Effie does not, and has now openly accused the filmmakers of exploiting her trauma.