Every Marvel Actor Who Appears In James Gunn's Superman

This article contains spoilers for "Superman," so beware.

It's easy to view Marvel and DC as two warring factions fighting for cinematic universe supremacy. However, for the folks working on the films, there's no reason why you should have to choose between the two. This is especially true for James Gunn, who has managed to skillfully toe the line between both companies thanks to his signature style and heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling. It began with "Guardians of the Galaxy," a now fan-favorite franchise within the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then, after being temporarily fired from the third "Guardians" film, DC Studios snagged him for their soft reboot of "Suicide Squad," which eventually paved the way for him to become co-brainchild of their new and improved DC Universe.

Naturally, when a director makes this many projects, you're bound to see a few recurring faces, but Gunn's frequent collaborators have become so recognizable that they've turned into a motley crew not unlike the ones he writes into his own movies. You can trace a line from Gunn's earlier works, like "Slither" and "Super," all the way to his work on "Superman," which has already received rave reviews from critics. That said, not every Marvel transplant in "Superman" is from Gunn, and some of them have worked on projects pre-MCU and even in other Marvel mediums.

Here's a look at every Marvel actor who appears in the new "Superman" film. Fair warning: Full spoilers ahead!