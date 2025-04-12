Who Plays Dina In The Last Of Us Season 2

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" franchise.

It's time to venture back into the land of the Infected with season 2 of HBO's "The Last of Us," which is set to explore the aftermath of the decision Joel (Pedro Pascal) made for Ellie (Bella Ramsey) at the end of the first season. This new season closely follows Naughty Dog's gripping, divisive "The Last of Us Part II," a game that wades through the darkest, most uncomfortable human impulses to etch compelling character arcs. Most of the criticism (at least, the ones worth listening to) levied against "Part II" are directed at its bleak, exhausting core, which bleeds into every second the player spends navigating this violent post-apocalyptic world. At times, these overwhelmingly oppressive themes feel a bit too on the nose, too jarring to stomach at certain dramatic junctures. But that is the very essence of "Part II:" it consciously makes us question our actions, forcing us into ethical dilemmas we would rather avoid.

"Part II," however, is not a completely dreary experience. Ellie has friends she can lean on, who emerge as glimmers of hope when things become unbearable. One of them is Dina, Ellie's love interest, who fills in the slot of deuteragonist in the game, assisting Ellie in her journey that is steadily shaped by grief-fueled revenge. Even before tragedy befalls the Wyoming commune, Dina's presence is like warm sunshine. And when things do take a turn for the worse, Dina's company feels comforting because it often balances out Ellie's headstrong, impulsive line of thinking. I can't speak for everyone, but for me, much of the bleakness in the game felt less daunting whenever Dina accompanied Ellie, being steadfast like her very own North Star.

Now, who plays Dina in HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us Part II?" Isabela Merced will be embodying this role in season 2, so let's dive deeper into the character, along with the projects Merced has been a part of so far.