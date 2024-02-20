A Cult Favorite Sci-Fi Comedy Show Is Currently Killing It On Netflix

Developed for television by Chris Sheridan and adapted from the Dark Horse comic books created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, "Resident Alien" has taken on a life of its own since it premiered in January 2021. In the words of /Film's resident, uh, "Resident Alien" aficionado Valerie Ettenhofer, "Like the show, the 'Resident Alien' comics involve some mystery-solving, some shadowy men in black, and characters like Asta and Dan (Gary Farmer). But the comics feature more standalone mysteries while the series is by now focused mostly on saving the world from total alien domination."

For all the flak Netflix gets for bringing newfound attention to notorious big-screen flops or trashy older shows that would do better to be forgotten, it's a blade that cuts both ways and can also shine a light on a more deserving subject like "Resident Alien." The series has been praised by critics since its debut, with Brian Tallerico writing that it has the same "folksy charm" as the '90s classic "Northern Exposure" in his review of season 1 for RogerEbert.com. Echoing that in his review for the Los Angeles Times, Robert Lloyd noted that the show's characters "bring in a hint of 'Northern Exposure'" and heralded season 1 as a roundly enjoyable addition to the time-honed tradition of comedy series about other-worldly beings chilling on our pale blue dot (going all the way back to "My Favorite Martian" and "Mork & Mindy").

As "Resident Alien" continues to expand its audience on Netflix, that only improves its chances of surviving to a fourth season (an increasing rarity for any show in this current era of television). In the meantime, those who are already caught up can watch season 3 in real-time as it airs new episodes on Wednesdays on Syfy.