A New Netflix Series Adaptation Has Audiences Absolutely Bawling

Note: This article contains major spoilers for "One Day."

In 2011, Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess starred in a romantic drama called "One Day," about two friends who meet up on July 15 every year for 20 years, slowly falling in love in the process. While this may sound like the rosier version of 1978's "Same Time, Next Year," it is actually an adaptation of the novel "One Day" by David Nicholls. It was a modest hit at the box office but underwhelmed critics, and with Hathaway appearing in both "The Dark Knight Rises" and her Academy Award-winning turn in "Les Misérables" the following year, "One Day" has mostly been forgotten by the general public. One of the most common complaints lobbied against the film was that the 20-year timeline was too big to be condensed for a movie, but limited series weren't as plentiful in 2011 as they are now.

Over a decade later, Netflix has given "One Day" the series treatment starring Ambika Mod ("This is Going to Hurt") as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall ("The White Lotus") as Dexter Mayhew, and it seems like the extended time with the characters was the key to success. The duo plays star-crossed lovers who start to get to know one another after a failed one-night stand at Edinburgh University, with each episode focusing on a new meeting in a different year. As time carries on, so do Emma and Leo. Emma becomes a published writer and finally develops a sense of worth, while Dexter, who starts out as a television host, is unfortunately pummeled with tragedy and a series of self-destructive behaviors.

It has all the makings of a will-they/won't-they classic for the ages, but in typical romance fashion, it also has no problem ripping your heart out.