The Major Thunderbolts* Storyline That Went Nowhere

This post contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*"

"Thunderbolts*" has brought an end to Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least on the movie side of things, as the "Ironheart" series is still set for a June release), and Marvel Studios finds itself in a strange position. It's no secret that the biggest blockbuster franchise of all time has floundered in recent years, struggling to overcome a noxious mixture of superhero fatigue, a general decline in moviegoing, and a market oversaturated with streaming series and middling movies. But the box office dominance of "Deadpool & Wolverine" seemed to suggest there was life in the saga yet. While "Captain America: Brave New World" might have taken Marvel Studios back a few steps, "Thunderbolts*" looks to have righted the ship, even if it won't make nearly as much money as the Ryan Reynolds team-up movie.

"Thunderbolts*" is an emotional gut punch of a film that has finally matured the Marvel Cinematic Universe, proving that these franchise films can actually be about something and not just act as mindless entertainment or mere commercials for other entries in the saga. "Thunderbolts*" actually seems to have something to say, showcasing a surprisingly touching narrative that acts as a heartening reminder of the fact that human connection is the most powerful tool we have in battling loneliness and depression.

We'll have to wait to see just how commercially successful such a story turns out to be, but Marvel can at least be proud to have made an actual movie. That said, "Thunderbolts*" is by no means perfect. For one thing, it disappointed some fans, /Film's Ryan Scott included, due to the fact that it isn't really a Thunderbolts movie, instead acting as a covert way of smuggling in a new Avengers team. But there's also the fact that one significant storyline just sort of gets abandoned halfway through the movie.

