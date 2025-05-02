One Key Thunderbolts Scene Finally Tells Us More About Marvel's Anti-Nick Fury

This article contains spoilers for "Marvel's Thunderbolts."

From a strict power standpoint, the primary antagonist of "Marvel's Thunderbolts" is Robert "Bob" Reynolds' (Lewis Pullman), whose superhero incarnation Sentry and his destructive dark side, the Void, are the most powerful opponents the titular team faces. However, the closest thing the movie has to an overarching Big Bad is CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). This is an interesting development because de Fontaine has been slowly taking over Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's primary spymaster in recent years. Both are known for heading a shadowy intelligence agency, share the tendency to build powerful protection tools that they can control — de Fontaine has the Sentry Project, Fury tinkered with Project Insight in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" — and have been known to use costumed vigilantes for dangerous missions.

Considering these similarities, it's interesting that "Thunderbolts" goes out of its way to build de Fontaine into an anti-Nick Fury. Like Fury, she's a capable commander who's hard as nails, but her leadership is undermined by unsavory traits like haughtiness and desire for personal power. Unlike Fury, she lacks the luxury of working outside government jurisdiction and proves wholly unable to brow-beat politicians into submission. Instead, she has to scramble and improvise throughout the movie to avoid impeachment. And unlike Fury, she's also completely willing to sacrifice her own people and assets to save her behind. All of this gives de Fontaine a unique combination of ruthlessness and cleverness that allows Louis-Dreyfus to portray the character as a combination of a cruel gamemaster and a "Veep"-style leader who's consistently out of her depth ... and one scene in "Thunderbolts" finally offers us clues on the inner workings of the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

