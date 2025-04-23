Does Marvel's Thunderbolts Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It is, in many ways, the beginning of the end for the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's because "Thunderbolts" is upon us, which officially concludes Phase 5 of the MCU. Phase 6 is going to be all about wrapping things up, with both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" coming our way in the next couple of years. But first, we have to go on this mission with a rag-tag group of antiheroes. So, does that mission end when the credits roll? Or is there more to it?
Post-credits scenes are a tradition in the MCU dating back to 2008's "Iron Man," ranging from what one might qualify as a total waste of time to game-changing levels of importance. That's part of the fun. One never knows which type of credits scene will be attached to a given movie. While we're not going to get into any spoilers here, we are going to lay out whether or not "Thunderbolts" has any credits scenes viewers need to be aware of. Seriously, we won't spoil anything here so proceed without fear. With that said, let's get to it.
How many credits scenes does Thunderbolts have?
To get right to the point, yes, Marvel's "Thunderbolts" does have not one, but two different credits scenes to stick around for. The first one is more of a mid-credits scene taking place after the first animated chunk of the credits roll. After that, the second one takes place at the very end of the credits. A true post-credits scene that Kevin Feige and Co. really make us wait for. So those who had been waiting to use the bathroom may want to hold out just a little bit longer.
With "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" hitting theaters in July, and with "Avengers: Doomsday" already in production (with several cast members from this movie returning), there is plenty for the MCU to try and set up before the Multiverse Saga officially comes to a close. So it makes sense for this movie to contain some teases for what's to come. But are these scenes more like the shawarma scene from "The Avengers?" Or are these hugely consequential? We have a spoiler-free answer for that as well.
Is it worth staying for the Thunderbolts post-credits scenes?
The mid-credits scene is more of a fun scene but not what one might call hugely important, though it does pay off something that happens earlier in the movie. As for the post-credits scene, anyone invested in the MCU beyond this movie should absolutely stick around for that one as it is rather important. Saying much else would be giving things away but rest assured, it isn't a throwaway gag or something inconsequential. This isn't like the Mordo scene from "Doctor Strange" that never paid off. This one matters.
The film stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Lewis Pullman (Sentry), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). The official synopsis reads as follows:
Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?
"Thunderbolts" hits theaters on May 2, 2025.